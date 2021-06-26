5 Controversial Schitt's Creek Opinions You'll Either Love Or Hate
There’s no denying the overwhelming popularity of Schitt’s Creek. The riches-to-rags sitcom started off as a hidden gem on Canadian television before blowing up into an international phenomenon thanks to Netflix landing its streaming rights. The series ended after six seasons in early 2020, going out in a shower of Emmys and heaps of internet love. Although it’s no longer on the air, Schitt’s Creek is still popular as ever, but not every fan feels the same way about certain storylines or characters. These unpopular opinions about Schitt’s Creek are sure to stir up some feelings in you, whether you agree with them or not.www.elitedaily.com