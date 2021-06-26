Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

5 Controversial Schitt's Creek Opinions You'll Either Love Or Hate

Elite Daily
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s no denying the overwhelming popularity of Schitt’s Creek. The riches-to-rags sitcom started off as a hidden gem on Canadian television before blowing up into an international phenomenon thanks to Netflix landing its streaming rights. The series ended after six seasons in early 2020, going out in a shower of Emmys and heaps of internet love. Although it’s no longer on the air, Schitt’s Creek is still popular as ever, but not every fan feels the same way about certain storylines or characters. These unpopular opinions about Schitt’s Creek are sure to stir up some feelings in you, whether you agree with them or not.

www.elitedaily.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian#Arrested Development
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Funny Moments
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV SeriesThe Guardian

Schitt's Creek

Stream team ‘Irresistibly funny’: the 20 best shows to binge right now. To help our readers through the latest lockdowns, we recommend the chillest, easiest and most laugh-out-loud series that we couldn’t stop watching. ‘Cliffhangers should be illegal!’: the most annoying things about TV. From shoddy subtitles to improbable accents...
CelebritiesHelloGiggles

Annie Murphy Opened Up About Being Depressed After 'Schitt's Creek' Ended

Though her character, Alexis Rose, on the Canadian sitcom Schitt's Creek was bubbly and rarely in her own head, there was a period while shortly after the show ended that real-life actor Annie Murphy was anything but. In a new interview with The Zoe Report, Murphy, who now stars in the upcoming genre-bending AMC show Kevin Can F**k Himself, opened up about how she could barely face fans while on the Schitt's Creek farewell tour in January 2020.
TV ShowsElite Daily

Here's The Scientific Reason Behind Your Schitt's Creek Obsession

Growing up, I was never the kid who sat in front of a TV and lost myself for hours. But that all changed when Pretty Little Liars came into my life. Soon enough, I was invested, and when the series finale came and went, I pined for Tuesday nights with Aria, Emily, Hannah, and Spencer. I felt a void, as if instead of saying goodbye to fictional characters, I’d parted ways with four of my best friends. This was the first time I’d felt this deep connection to a TV show, but it wasn’t the last. So, why do I get so attached to TV shows if I’m fully aware the people and storylines before me are 100% fabricated?
TV Showsazbigmedia.com

‘Schitt’s Creek’ gets own edition of party game THINGS…!

Fans won’t be able to contain their excitement (“Stop doing that with your face”) as the record-setting Emmy award-winning TV Show, Schitt’s Creek, distributed and licensed by ITV Studios, partners with PlayMonster’s game of THINGS…, the hilarious, best-selling party game. The combination of the game’s humor and the show’s wit and fundamental warmth will allow fans to connect with the beloved characters.
TV & VideosElite Daily

These Schitt's Creek David Memes Have The Perfect Amount Of Sass

There are some moods words simply cannot describe. That’s why, whenever any Schitt's Creek fan is feeling that certain type of way, they know exactly who to turn to: David Rose. The spoiled rich kid-turned-lovestruck townie became an unlikely source of relatable quotes, facial expressions, and mannerisms when Schitt's Creek shot to popularity and he remains the king of reaction GIFs to this day. So, the next time you're in need of some sass to convey your emotions, look no further than these Schitt's Creek David memes.
DrinksPopSugar

Schitt's Creek-Inspired Hard Seltzers Exist, and the Labels Are Absolutely Iconic

Hold the Zhampagne and Herb Ertlinger fruit wine, 'cause the only alcoholic beverages we want to be sipping all summer are these new Schitt's Creek-themed hard seltzers. In honor of Pride Month, a Washington-based brewery called Hop Capital Brewing released two spiked seltzers inspired by David and Moira Rose, and as the "Oh my god" king himself once said, we feel like that needs to be celebrated — even if they aren't technically associated with the beloved Pop TV sitcom in an official capacity.
YogaPosted by
Amomama

Do You Remember Kyra from 'Reba?' – Scarlett Pomers Took a Break from Acting and Is Focusing on Music

Scarlett Pomers, who played young Kyra on "Reba," is now a beautiful 33-year-old who decided to hit pause on acting to focus on her music career. Scarlett Pomers played Kyra Hart on "Reba," the second child in the family in the popular sitcom. She was a huge part of the show from 2001-2007, after starring on "Star Trek: Voyager" from 1998 to 2001 as Naomi Wildman.
TV SeriesElite Daily

You Totally Missed Gossip Girl's Obscure Reference To The OG Show

Fans knew Gossip Girl’s return after nine years away was going to be a drama-filled hour. Even with a new cast and a new generation of ultra-rich socialite kids at Constance/St. Jude’s, the past always finds a way to come calling in the form of a new tell-all blog — or, in this case, a new tell-all Insta. (Yes, they’re doing it for the ‘gram in 2021.) But even though fans thought they knew what to expect, the new series brings at least one massive twist to the game, revealing things about the past and the future that fans weren’t ready for. But at least one old character was ready! So, who is Rebecca on Gossip Girl, and why the heck doesn’t anyone remember her?
TV SeriesVulture

Let’s Talk About That Big Gossip Girl Reveal

Spoilers ahead for the twist that kicks off HBOMax’s Gossip Girl revival, which is really just its premise. XOXO. The cat is out of its express-delivered-to-your-doorman Net-a-Porter bag. Gossip Girl is back on TV (er, streaming on HBOMax) and it has immediately cut to the chase and revealed who is behind the anonymous account this time around: the teachers! And they’re led by Tavi Gevinson, a.k.a. Zara-wearing English teacher Kate Keller, who isn’t pretending to be a high-school student but is playing a character who has made the questionable choice to stir up some Upper East Side high-school drama.

Comments / 0

Community Policy