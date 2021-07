The Phoenix Suns are just one win away from the NBA Finals, and Devin Booker knows how special the moment is for his veteran teammate Chris Paul. After the Suns took a 3-1 lead against the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference Finals, Booker spoke about the fact that it is just CP3’s second career appearance in the said stage, with an NBA title berth yet to come. He also mentioned what Paul told them after they defeated the Denver Nuggets to book their ticket to the conference finals–words that motivated the whole team to give it their all.