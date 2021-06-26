Greeley community celebrates World Refugee Day with annual event at Delta Park

A Somali man assisted by Lutheran Family Services in his resettlement to Greeley now has a job with the agency managing other refugees’ cases. Abdi Adan was one of several refugees who shared their stories Sunday at the annual World Refugee Day Celebration at Delta Park in Greeley. Adan spoke of past hardships, spending 18 years in refugee camps in Kenya before moving to the United States with his family. His children were awarded citizenship in 2019.