Former Pens forward Beau Bennett announces retirement

Last night, the Tampa Bay Lightning became the 9th team in the NHL to win back to back Stanley Cup Championships. The Lightning beat the Montreal Canadians in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup finals with a score of 1-0. Team captain Steven Stamkos said “this group, to go back to back after everything we went through last year in the bubble, to go through this year’s ups and downs it’s amazing.” The Amalie Arena was packed with more than 17,000 fans. Forward Ross Colton scored the only goal of the game in the final minutes of regulation. Colton’s goal marked the 18th time the Lightning scored in the postseason and they now tie the NHL’s record for the most goals in a postseason with the 1990 Edmonton Oilers. The game also marks Pat Maroon’s third consecutive Stanley Cup, his first was with the St. Louis Blues in 2019, he became the 4th player in league history to have won three cups in a row with two different teams.