Former Pens forward Beau Bennett announces retirement

By Nick Horwat
Posted by 
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 14 days ago

Former Pittsburgh Penguins first round pick, Beau Bennett announced his official retirement from hockey Friday afternoon. After 200 career games played, 129 with the Penguins, Bennett announced on Twitter

