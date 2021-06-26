Wellington Paranormal's First Two Episodes Coming to The CW on July 11

The Republic of Sarah is the strangest and most original show on The CW, on a network full of DC superheroes, teen detectives dealing with ghosts, vampires in high school, and teens trapped in dystopian futures. It's about what happens when a schoolteacher declares her town an independent country and secede from the United States to keep the state governor from wiping out the town to sell its rare minerals to a mining company. The next thing she knows, she and her friends have to figure out how to actually run the town as an independent country, keep the electricity, food, and economy going and fight off aggressive moves by the governor to cripple the town and force it back to the Union.