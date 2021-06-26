Wellington Paranormal's First Two Episodes Coming to The CW on July 11
The CW has released its schedule for the week of July 11 -- and on that night, after a new episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow, they will debut Wellington Paranormal, airing back-to-back 30-minute episodes. Half-hour shows are a rarity for The CW, which tends to focus on hour-long dramas, but Wellington Paranormal is an unusual show for them across the board. The series, which recently began filming on its fourth season, originates in New Zealand, and is a spinoff of What We Do in the Shadows. Created by Taika Waititi and Jermaine Clement, the first episode was directed and co-written by Clement.comicbook.com