Wellington Paranormal's First Two Episodes Coming to The CW on July 11

By Russ Burlingame
ComicBook
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CW has released its schedule for the week of July 11 -- and on that night, after a new episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow, they will debut Wellington Paranormal, airing back-to-back 30-minute episodes. Half-hour shows are a rarity for The CW, which tends to focus on hour-long dramas, but Wellington Paranormal is an unusual show for them across the board. The series, which recently began filming on its fourth season, originates in New Zealand, and is a spinoff of What We Do in the Shadows. Created by Taika Waititi and Jermaine Clement, the first episode was directed and co-written by Clement.

comicbook.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Jemaine Clement
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episodes#The Cw#Wellington Paranormal#Cw
