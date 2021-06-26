City Club of Eugene: What's Being Done About Elder Abuse?

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is recognized annually on June 15. How prevalent is elder abuse locally? And how is it addressed? Multiple surveys of seniors show that up to 15% experience abuse every year, yet the problem is vastly under reported. With an estimated 70,000 seniors in Lane County, elder abuse likely affects someone you know but remains largely hidden. In this program Geoff Clark, Adult Protective Services; Bob Morris, Junction City Police Chief; and Brenton Gicker, RN, CAHOOTS, discuss the problems, responses, and interventions available for addressing elder abuse in our community. They describe how each agency responds to concerns, how the agencies collaborate, and how each of us can help with this problem.