Public Safety

North Carolina Police Shoot and Kill Man in a Trailer Park

SCDNReports
 14 days ago

North Carolina Police Shoot and Kill Man in a Trailer Park

North Carolina State News

After responding to a call of a domestic disturbance, a deputy in North Carolina shoots and kills a man.

Sheriff Paula Dance said her deputies responded to a 911 call involving an armed person at a trailer park in Pitt County, North Carolina.

When deputies encountered the armed man, he was shot and died on the spot. Neither the victim's name nor the crime has been released.

Two deputies have been placed on administrative leave in the wake of the incident, according to Dance. 

An official inquiry has been launched by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

