North Carolina Police Shoot and Kill Man in a Trailer Park

After responding to a call of a domestic disturbance, a deputy in North Carolina shoots and kills a man.

Sheriff Paula Dance said her deputies responded to a 911 call involving an armed person at a trailer park in Pitt County, North Carolina.

When deputies encountered the armed man, he was shot and died on the spot. Neither the victim's name nor the crime has been released.

Two deputies have been placed on administrative leave in the wake of the incident, according to Dance.

An official inquiry has been launched by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

