It’s summertime, and kids aren’t vaccinated. Here’s what experts advise to keep them safe.

School is out. Summer is here.

And unlike last year, many traditional summertime activities are open for business.

While many families are eager to take advantage, it’s hard to know what’s safe for children after more than a year of pandemic mentality.

It’s natural to be hesitant — especially because kids younger than 12 are not yet able to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Virginian-Pilot spoke with Dr. Laura Sass, a pediatric infectious disease specialist and medical director of infection prevention and control at Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters, about what you should know about children and the coronavirus heading into summer.

___

Masks

With vaccinations on the rise, it’s become common to see people unmasked around Hampton Roads.

Those who are inoculated no longer need to wear face coverings in most situations — they’re still required in health facilities and public transportation, for instance — and that’s great news.

But the guidance hasn’t changed for young children, Sass emphasized. Because they can’t yet be vaccinated, kids should still be wearing masks indoors at public places such as stores, camps or recreation centers.

Signs changing on store doors are based on adults, she noted. “People don’t really think of children as much when it comes to the rules.”

For families, Sass said, modeling good behavior is key.

Maybe both parents and a teenage sibling are vaccinated and don’t need masks. It’s hard to explain to a young child why they do, Sass said. She recommends the whole family still wear masks in situations where the child has to.

“You don’t want to single out the kids,” she said.

Wearing masks doesn’t just protect against the coronavirus, but other viruses that can cause issues, like the common cold, Sass added. Those illnesses were way down during the pandemic but are starting to return in full force.

Outdoors, though — where much of the summertime is spent — kids should feel free to lose the masks. The pandemic has taught experts that the risk of transmission outside is very low because of the constant airflow.

___

Pools and beaches

Don’t worry about transmission through the water, either. Sass said there isn’t much risk in visiting outdoor spaces such as beaches and pools.

The biggest thing to keep in mind is maintaining some distance. That doesn’t mean kids can’t play with friends, but avoiding large clusters of people is best. Bigger groups of children horsing around, especially in indoor pools, could still spread the virus, Virginia health officials noted last week .

Wash your hands before eating and don’t go to the pool if you’re sick, Sass said, and you should be fine.

___

Summer camps

The first step of a safe summer camp experience is to ensure the camp has specific COVID-19 measures in place, Sass said.

The Virginia Department of Health is offering free COVID-19 antigen test kits to overnight camps , and recommends weekly screening for unvaccinated staff.

If everyone at a camp is fully vaccinated, neither children nor adults need to wear masks or distance themselves from each other, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The more likely scenario is that there’s a mix of vaccinated and unvaccinated people. In that case, unvaccinated campers and staff should wear masks indoors.

Public health officials also recommend “cohorting,” or grouping children together so they interact only with a specific number of people. At overnight camps, for example, the people in that bubble could remove their masks after they’re in their cabin.

Tents or cabins should have good ventilation and everything should be cleaned well, Sass said. She added that if she were sending her children to camp, especially overnight, she’d want to know officials had specific plans in place for what to do and who to notify if a camper does fall ill.

___

Sharing

It’s highly unlikely that the coronavirus would be spread through food or by sharing items such as sunscreen bottles.

But safer is always better.

Therefore, Sass recommends having prepackaged food at communal gatherings and summer camps. Children should stick to using their own items as well. The virus might not be spread through passing around a watermelon, for example, but there’s always a chance someone sneezes on it, she noted.

___

The myth that kids are immune

The consensus about whether children contract and spread COVID-19 has shifted throughout the pandemic, as experts learn more.

“We now know that kids can get COVID,” Sass said. “We know they can get very sick. What we have seen is that they did not seem to be as affected as other populations.”

That’s different from common respiratory illnesses, which tend to disproportionately impact both the very old and very young, she said.

At the pandemic’s peak in late December and early this year, the CHKD health system was seeing 40-50 new positive COVID-19 tests among children per day, Sass said. That has dropped to fewer than 10 daily for the past six weeks.

The fall and winter months, with kids back to school in person and more indoor events, will test the downward trend. The new and contagious delta variant could be slightly more of a threat to children, as it has been in the U.K.

Overall, though, Sass said she’s optimistic and hopes families will just use common sense.

All activities “are a little more risky than not leaving your house, but it’s good to get out and have some summer fun.”

