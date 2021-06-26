Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Hyde: Tom Brady, unleashed and uncensored? It sounds like the Dolphins were that team | Commentary

By Dave Hyde, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
Posted by 
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 14 days ago

The Titanic was raised, Al Capone’s vault opened, Watergate’s Deep Throat revealed and so the next historic mystery to unravel is which team didn’t want Tom Brady last offseason.

Which team he vowed to perform a bad verbal epithet on.

Which quarterback he called a very bad matronly epithet.

And with all evidence and epithets from Brady in it looks like: The Miami Dolphins. Maybe the Chicago Bears. But the Dolphins seem a front-runner after Brady’s full interview aired Friday night on HBO’s The Shop.

A teaser earlier last week — a brilliant snippet of sensationalism — had Brady relating how during free agency last offseason he was told by a team it was sticking with its current quarterback.

“I’m sitting there thinking, ‘You’re sticking with that mother------?’ " he said. " ‘Are you serious?’ "

That sent most people (raising my hand) looking at other teams. San Francisco and Oakland because they were decent teams in his home region. Denver? It needed a quarterback to go with its good offensive talent.

But then came the full interview in which Brady added this twist while going full Florida Man.

“When I look back I’m like, there’s no f------ way I would’ve went to that team,” Brady said. “But they said they didn’t want me. I know what that means, I know what that feels like. And I’m gonna go f--- you up because of that.”

Hello, Dolphins?

This is the NFL’s offseason version of Clue. Colonel Mustard in the ballroom could peel back the clues. Start with the big one: Brady wasn’t going to go to the team anyway? The Dolphins fit that idea. Brady and the Dolphins were a perfect mismatch. He knew it. The team knew it.

There are reasons why Brady and the Dolphins would have played footsy, though. The biggie is coach Brian Flores and Brady had a good relationship in New England. Brady also wanted to stay close to New York for personal reasons. Finally, Brady might want to get back at New England twice a year.

Can you see Brady scoffing that the Dolphins would want journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick and calling him an un-motherly, motherly epithet? Sure, especially since Brady has learned to swear publicly at age 43.

Can you see Brady coming to the Dolphins, upping last year’s 10 wins to 12 wins and making them the surprise team in the playoffs? Maybe. That would have been off-the-charts entertaining.

Can you see Brady get hurt behind a line with three rookies, irate with a mediocre running and receiving corps, demand the Dolphins sign Antonio Brown and freeze rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa out of any daily development? Bingo.

That’s why this wasn’t a fit, then or in retrospect. Brady needed to win immediately. He picked the right team with Tampa Bay. Everyone knew the Dolphins were on an opposite timeline.

“I don’t know why he would want to come to the Dolphins,” Dolphins owner Steve Ross said in January of 2020. “We’re a team trying to build for the future.”

The Dolphins hadn’t drafted Tagovailoa then. But they were taking him or Justin Herbert. They needed a quarterback of tomorrow at the expense of today.

Fitzpatrick was better than Brady to help Tua, too. Fitzpatrick is personable and understood why he was there. Brady always considered the backup his competition, kept them out of practice and games and the plan to bring Tua in at midseason would have been out the window (even Fitzpatrick wasn’t thrilled when it happened).

You can draw similar scenarios for Chicago with its quarterback, Mitch Trubisky. The Bears picked Trubisky over Brady? The harder idea to digest is Brady saying it was a team he never would have joined. Chicago had some strong points of talent and timetable for him to consider — stronger than the Dolphins, anyhow.

Brady no doubt enjoys the conversation he’s created. That’s a change from his New England days where he had a clamshell mindset. He even said how 90 percent of his answers to the media aren’t what he’s actually thinking (welcome to sports writing).

He gave a view into that 10 percent during this show. He called a team out for not wanting him — even though he expressly didn’t want the team, either.

It looks like the Dolphins. It sounds like the Dolphins. But, like Stonehenge, we’re waiting for answers.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Al Capone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uncensored#American Football#Titanic#Hbo#Shop#Tampa Bay#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Gisele Bundchen Has 2-Word Nickname For Tom Brady

Tom Brady has accomplished just about as much as you can in the National Football League, winning seven Super Bowls, five Super Bowl MVPs and three regular season MVP awards, among other notable achievements. However, the legendary quarterback would surely admit that it’s his off-the-field achievements that mean the most...
NFLPosted by
Audacy

Tom Brady sits on a throne of lies

Tom Brady sits on a GOAT QB throne of lies. But instead of smelling of beef and cheese, the Patriots-turned-Buccaneers leader stinks of TB12-branded electrolytes and avocado, with the fragrance of Lombardi Trophy Tiffany sterling silver mixed in for good measure. In case you missed it, Brady revealed recently on...
NFLchatsports.com

Who Was ‘That Motherf-----’ Tom Brady Referred to on ‘The Shop’?

A five-second soundbite was all Tom Brady needed to spark the next great NFL mystery. HBO promoted Brady’s appearance on The Shop last week with a clip of him discussing his free agency in quite colorful terms. “One of the teams, they weren’t interested at the very end,” Brady said....
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Was Derek Carr the QB Tom Brady took a shot at?

Tom Brady sent NFL fans into a frenzy last week when he took a ruthless shot at an unnamed team and quarterback. We may never know which quarterback he was talking about, but there have been several theories. One of the latest makes a lot of sense. Brady said during...
NFLPosted by
Q 96.1

Tom Brady is Now Attempting to Champion the Cryptocurrency World

Tom Brady is no stranger to being a champion, that goes without saying. He championed the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl Championships, and last year, in his first season with a long-time struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers franchise, led them to the title as well. But yesterday, Tom announced...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski’s Response To Tom Brady Is Going Viral

Tom Brady may have made headlines for partying a little too hard during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ Super Bowl celebration, but nobody parties quite like Rob Gronkowski. And you can be sure Gronk made sure to remind everyone. On Thursday, Brady had some fun with the Stanley Cup Twitter account,...
NFLPopculture

Tom Brady Teases Retiring From NFL

Tom Brady knows that retirement is closer now than it was 10 years ago. But is it going to happen in the very near future? The Tampa Bay Bay Buccaneers quarterback recently appeared on HBO's The Shop: Uninterrupted and talked about how his NFL career will be ending very soon.
NFLnewsbrig.com

Which quarterback was Tom Brady calling a ‘motherf–ker?’

The clip was less than 10 seconds, but Tom Brady still managed to provide some of the spiciest NFL commentary of the offseason in a preview for an upcoming episode of HBO’s “The Shop.”. In the clip, Brady – who will be a guest on Friday’s episode – was recalling...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Mike Ditka roasts Tom Brady with GOAT comparisons

Hall of Famer Mike Ditka went on the record to say there are other players considered the greatest quarterback of all-time over Tom Brady. There are many who would probably consider seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady as the greatest quarterback of all-time. Mike Ditka is not one those people.
NFLNew York Post

Tom Brady jokingly takes blame for bitcoin tumble

Tom Brady has found himself at the center of a new “deflategate” scandal. Crypto-crazy social media users are cheekily accusing the seven-time Super Bowl champion, who publicly embraced bitcoin in May, of deflating the digital currency — as the price of bitcoin has fallen substantially since he announced his support.
NFLHuffingtonPost

Tom Brady’s Personalized Golf Balls Are The G.O.A.T.

The G.O.A.T. has his own personalized golf balls. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been hitting the links with a reminder of his greatness on the football field. His golf balls feature the Roman numerals of each of his seven Super Bowl victories, as well as a nod to his No. 12 jersey number.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: 1 Team Ruled Out In Tom Brady Speculation

The NFL world continues to speculate about who Tom Brady was talking about when he referenced his free agency and a team that passed on the chance to sign him in 2020. Brady revealed in the latest episode of HBO’s The Shop that there was one team that pulled out of the free agency sweepstakes late in the process. While Brady ultimately signed with the Buccaneers, he could not believe that one team passed on him.
NFLNBC Sports

Tom Brady wouldn’t have played for mystery team that stuck with “that motherf–ker”

Tom Brady‘s looming appearance on The Shop: Uninterrupted created a major buzz when HBO brilliantly released a trailer that featured this eyebrow raising (and bleep inducing) observation from Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady: “One of the teams, they weren’t interested at the very end. I was thinking, you’re sticking with that motherf–ker?”
NFLPosted by
NESN

NFL Rumors: Here’s Mystery Team Tom Brady Ripped During ‘The Shop’

We were convinced Tom Brady was talking about the San Francisco 49ers during his “The Shop” appearance, but we might’ve been wrong. Ahead of Friday’s season premiere, HBO shared a teaser video featuring a foul-mouthed Brady talking about his free agency experience last year. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback at one directed his ire at a mystery team that NFL fans since have tried to identify.

Comments / 0

Community Policy