Local golfer Jerry Kelly goes back-to-back at hometown American Family Championship

By Lance Allan
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 14 days ago
Back in the days of the GMO and the US Bank Championship, golfer Jerry Kelly was asked repeatedly if he could win in his home state. Now he's done one better: Going back-to-back in his hometown of Madison at the American Family Championship.

"I got a lot of texts from a lot of players," Jerry Kelly says. "You know, every one of them was kind of like, how do you do that in your hometown? You gotta teach me because everybody wants to win in their hometown."

Lance Allan asked Kelly who the last golfer was to 3-peat in a tournament.

"Steve Stricker at John Deere," Kelly says.

Kelly already clearly has that milestone on his radar. And he has more connections to Madtown than just the Am-Fam Championship. Kelly also promotes awareness of colorectal cancer.

"This hat symbolizes really what I can do to give back to the people who have been so good to me," Kelly says. "If they watch me and root for me. And then all of the sudden they see what I got on my head? And they're like, you know, I should probably get screened."

Kelly has mad respect for what buddy and Ryder Cup Captain Steve Stricker is going through.

"That's a tough job," Kelly says. "I've talked to him about it a few times. And yeah, they're jetting him all over the place too. It's not just the decision-making, so, it's a busy couple of years. And now it's three."

Kelly also understands what good buddy Aaron Rodgers is going through.

"Hey, I bleed green and gold," Kelly says. "I want to see 12 playing for the Pack. There's no question about that. But, I also want Aaron Rodgers the man, to be happy."

