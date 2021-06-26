Cancel
Rockaway, NJ

Teen gunned down in Rockaway apartment building; cops want to question two men he was with: officials

By Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
Daily News
 14 days ago

A New Jersey teen was gunned down in a Rockaway apartment building, and cops want to question two men he was with moments before the killing said Saturday.

Angel Caraballo, 19, walked into the Beach 59th St. building near Beach Channel Drive in Arverne with two men about 1 p.m. Friday, cops said.

A few moments later, at least one gunshot was heard. Caraballo is seen on surveillance video running down a flight of stairs holding his side before collapsing outside.

The two men he was with were also recorded scrambling down the stairs and running out of the building, cops said.

EMS found Caraballo, a Jersey City resident, sprawled out on the sidewalk and rushed him to St. John’s Hospital, where he died.

No arrests have been made.

Cops released surveillance images of the two men Caraballo was with in the hopes that someone recognizes them.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

New York City, NY
