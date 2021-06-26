A Viral Hack for Homemade Tteok in Minutes

This Fresh-Squeezed Homemade Lemonade has a secret ingredient that really kicks up the lemon flavor. It is the best ever lemonade recipe!. We are a flip-flop and shorts kinda family. As soon as the warm weather hits, we are in our flip-flops faster than you can say Kool-Aid. And of course, the minute we get a warm snap, we are thinking about lemonade. We are starting to see some very nice lemons show up in our local grocery store. I could do without the bugs and humidity when summer eventually gets here but I do love the changing of the seasons. And good-looking lemons are one of those signals that warmer weather is headed this way.