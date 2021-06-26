Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Island, IL

Even when police violence is ‘justified,’ we should ask if it could be avoided

By Scott Reeder
Posted by 
Iowa Capital Dispatch
Iowa Capital Dispatch
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C3U9J_0ag0g0Ef00

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Police officers are agents of state violence.

There is nothing particularly radical about that notion. After all, they strap on Tasers, nightsticks, pepper spray, handcuffs and guns every day.

Society has bestowed these men and women with an enormous responsibility.

Their job is to keep order. And they have special sanction from the state to use violence to do just that.

Rock Island Alderman Dylan Parker caught heat recently because he referred to cops as “agents of state violence.”

It was not a diplomatic statement. But it is an accurate one.

In response, 50 Rock Island police officers showed up at a city council meeting in uniform, stood at the back of the chambers and stared down the city’s elected representatives.

It was an intimidation tactic, plain and simple.

Sure, the officers have the right — like any citizen — to petition their government for a redress of grievances. Free speech is the foundation of democracy.

But they didn’t show up in T-shirts and jeans, shirts and ties or their other off-duty clothes. They came under the color of law. They were using their state-sanctioned authority to send a message to those who are charged with holding them accountable.

I’ve seen this play out before. In 1991, the police department in Davenport, Iowa, fired Officer Anthony Chelf after authorities found he used excessive force when he beat a man with his department-issued flashlight. Records show the man ran a red light on a motorcycle, and Chelf gave high-speed chase. Chelf beat the man with his flashlight after other officers had subdued him, facedown, on the ground, according to court records.

I was standing in the room when the Davenport Civil Service Commission affirmed his firing. The commissioners were visibly frightened. Hands were shaking and eye contact was avoided. In fact, they voted behind closed doors, not in public as the law required.

Why the fear? Why the refusal to disclose how individual commissioners voted? Well, it might have had something to do with the department’s entire  SWAT team standing in uniform in the room glaring at them.

Police unions are too quick to defend the worst in their ranks. Take for instance the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Americans were horrified to see him beg for his life as Officer Anthony Chauvin knelt on his neck and slowly asphyxiated him.

But Robert Kroll, the head of the city’s police union, didn’t see it that way at all. In a letter to members, he referred to Floyd as a “criminal” and bemoaned that Chauvin and officers with him had been denied their “due process rights.”

He seemed oblivious that Floyd’s rights were violated.

Labor contracts negotiated by these unions make it difficult to fire even the worst officers.

We employ police officers to make tough, sometimes violent, decisions on the street. It’s an important job that can determine whether someone lives or dies. We know from the deaths of George Floyd and others that sometimes officers use lethal force inappropriately.

And sometimes deadly force is unavoidable.

But what rarely gets discussed is whether deadly force, even that which may be legally justified, could have been avoided. Could a situation have been deescalated that ultimately resulted in police officer shooting someone?

Instead, after every police shooting I’ve covered during the past 33 years, public discourse devolves into jingoes: Back the badge; Blue Lives Matter; The Thin Blue Line.

They’re catchy sayings. But they fail to answer the basic questions: How can we ensure public safety and reduce the number of people police officers kill?

Over the past 50 years, capital punishment has been debated in just about every statehouse in the country. At election time, politicians are routinely asked their position on the death penalty. Theologians, philosophers and ordinary pundits weigh in on the issue.

Last year, 17 inmates were executed in American death chambers. But during the same period 970 people were killed by police officers.

My point?

Almost all state-sanctioned killings happen at the hands of police, not judges and juries.

We need to ask how to increase public safety and minimize  police shootings.

The ire of Rock Island officers was raised when a member of the city council dared to raise such questions after a police shooting.

On April 1, four Rock Island police officers engaged in a foot pursuit of DeShawn Tatum, who was carrying a gun and attempted to hijack a car. Officers responded by shooting the 25-year-old man four times. He died of his wounds.

The Rock Island County state’s attorney ruled that the shooting was justified. Having watched the videos of the pursuit and slaying, it’s difficult to see it as anything but appropriate. In fact, I believe the officers showed restraint in not shooting him earlier in the encounter.

But Alderman Parker was critical of the department for not having a policy on foot pursuits before this happened. Could the outcome of the encounter have been different if the officers had handled it differently? Were bystanders needlessly endangered when bullets started flying?

These are questions that need to be asked. And it’s appropriate for a policymaker such as Alderman Parker to be asking them.

After a deadly encounter such as this one, we need to ask not only were the officers’ actions legally justified but if anything could have been done to avoid such an outcome.

Take for instance a March 5 incident in Chatham. Jonathan Small’s mother called police and told dispatchers her son had a knife and was harming himself and threatening others in the family home, according to the Chatham Police Department and Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Upon arriving at the residence, a police officer reported that he found Small, 30, holding a knife and attempting to harm himself. According to police, Small did not listen when the cop told him repeatedly to drop the knife and instead advanced toward the officer. The officer shot Small four times. He is recovering from his wounds.

An investigation by Illinois State Police and review by Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright concluded the officer was justified in his use of force.

While the officer was justified in using violence, we now need to ask ourselves deeper policy questions. Should police departments offer additional training on how to deal with mentally ill individuals? What, if any, steps could officers take to deescalate these situations? Could non-lethal alternatives have been pursued?

And while police officers are sanctioned to, at times, employ violence, it’s an alternative that needs to be turned to far less than it is today.

The post Even when police violence is ‘justified,’ we should ask if it could be avoided appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch .

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa Capital Dispatch

497
Followers
559
Post
142K+
Views
ABOUT

Iowa has long enjoyed a reputation for clean government. But what would happen if nobody was watching? The Iowa Capital Dispatch is a hard-hitting, independent news organization dedicated to connecting Iowans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Dispatch combines state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled commentary. We deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Iowans. We also believe that without strong community journalism, Iowans risk losing the government integrity and accountability they have long valued. The Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Iowa Capital Dispatch retains editorial independence.

 https://iowacapitaldispatch.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rock Island, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Iowa State
City
Rock Island, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Shootings#Minneapolis Police#Police Violence#Shooting#Swat#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Lawsuit: DM police ignored law requiring arrests in domestic-violence cases

A Des Moines woman who was the subject of repeated acts of domestic violence is suing the city’s police department, alleging officers failed to arrest her attacker as required by state law. The woman, suing under the assumed name Jane Doe, is accusing the department and officers Rhett R. Routh, Robert L. Crouse, Eric S. […] The post Lawsuit: DM police ignored law requiring arrests in domestic-violence cases appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa StatePosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa counties could see changes in property taxes to assist EMS departments

Before this month, some rural Iowans were facing the prospect of calling for an ambulance and having no one show up, emergency services officials said. That may change now that counties can ask voters to increase property taxes to support their emergency medical services departments.  Gov. Kim Reynolds signed Senate File 615, which now allows […] The post Iowa counties could see changes in property taxes to assist EMS departments appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Bar association and court back doctor who says lawyer overbilled him

An Iowa attorney and his physician client are battling in court over the lawyer’s six-figure fees, which an arbitrator found to be excessive and the result of “wasteful activities.” The case pits Mike Sellers, a well-respected Des Moines attorney who specializes in medical-misconduct cases, against a former client, Dr. Amit Gupta, who now lives and […] The post Bar association and court back doctor who says lawyer overbilled him appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Nurse tells court Des Moines home for the elderly needs no license

A central Iowa nurse has acknowledged in court she is exploiting a potential gap in state regulation by using two separate corporations to provide housing and health care services for the elderly in an unlicensed setting. City and state officials, meanwhile, say jurisdictional issues have prevented them from sending fire-safety inspectors into the Des Moines […] The post Nurse tells court Des Moines home for the elderly needs no license appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
POTUSPosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

A federal investigation seeks to uncover the painful history of Native American boarding schools

WASHINGTON — The Native American children traveled on trains, thousands of miles from their homes, to Pennsylvania’s Carlisle Indian Industrial School in the late 1800s and early 1900s. Many had been forcibly taken from their parents and communities. Once there, they had to hand over their belongings, put on uniforms, cut off their braids, adopt […] The post A federal investigation seeks to uncover the painful history of Native American boarding schools appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Missouri StatePosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Biden administration defends COVID ‘surge response teams’ after Missouri governor’s criticism

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s key COVID-19 advisers on Thursday defended the administration’s strategies for boosting vaccinations in the states, after Missouri’s governor said federal door-to-door outreach efforts are not welcome there. Top Biden adviser Jeff Zients said anyone mischaracterizing the administration’s attempts is “doing a disservice to the country.” Missouri Gov. Mike Parson voiced […] The post Biden administration defends COVID ‘surge response teams’ after Missouri governor’s criticism appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

D.C. Dispatch: Grassley opposes marijuana, Hinson works on disaster recovery bills

After the holiday weekend, Iowa’s representatives in D.C. focused on a range of different things, from flood preparedness to drug policy to flags. Here’s the latest: Axne plugs child care tax credits in Des Moines U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, Iowa’s only Democrat in the congressional delegation, was in Des Moines Thursday to promote the expanded […] The post D.C. Dispatch: Grassley opposes marijuana, Hinson works on disaster recovery bills appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Axne: Court rulings against biofuels are ‘based on old science’

In recent weeks, U.S. courts have dealt two major blows to the biofuels industry, ruling in favor of oil refineries and against year-round sale of E-15 ethanol fuel. U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne said Thursday the rulings were “based on old science” in the law — outdated language that she intends to change. “These laws were […] The post Axne: Court rulings against biofuels are ‘based on old science’ appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Public SafetyPosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

State worker who slapped elderly, disabled woman wants his job back

A former employee of a state-run home for the disabled, fired for having assaulted an elderly, female resident, is fighting to get his job back. State records indicate that on the evening of Oct. 20, 2018, residential treatment worker Derek Krogman was in the dining room of a Woodward building, dealing with an 85-year-old, nonverbal […] The post State worker who slapped elderly, disabled woman wants his job back appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
POTUSPosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

How the new, expanded federal child tax credit will work

WASHINGTON — The most ambitious part of the pandemic stimulus package signed by President Joe Biden earlier this year is about to hit the bank accounts of millions of U.S. parents. Starting next week and ending in December, the vast majority of U.S. households with children will begin receiving monthly payments as a result of changes […] The post How the new, expanded federal child tax credit will work appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa StatePosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa joins lawsuit accusing Google of anti-competitive practices

Iowa is among 36 states suing Google over allegations the tech firm is operating a monopoly with its app store and Google Billing. In the Midwest, Minnesota, Missouri, and South Dakota also are involved with the lawsuit, Utah v. Google. The states claim Google paid off competitors and used contracts to create a monopoly for […] The post Iowa joins lawsuit accusing Google of anti-competitive practices appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa StatePosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Trump social media lawsuit aligns with Iowa GOP’s stalled censorship bills

Former President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Facebook, Twitter and Youtube, alleging censorship against conservative viewpoints. Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and other sites permanently banned Trump in January after many of his followers stormed the U.S. Capitol. The companies said Trump’s statements would incite additional violence. Trump launched and then deleted his own blog […] The post Trump social media lawsuit aligns with Iowa GOP’s stalled censorship bills appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Dubuque, IAPosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

City of Dubuque to help some residents pay for solar technology

A few Dubuque residents could get help to install solar panels on their homes through a city-funded pilot program approved this week. The program, Renew DBQ, comes a few months after Iowa lawmakers ended solar tax credits in the state. The Dubuque City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved contributions of $3,285 for each participant. The […] The post City of Dubuque to help some residents pay for solar technology appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa StatePosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Delta variant in Iowa: State urges vaccinations as new strain spreads

Less than two months after the first case was identified in the state, the delta variant has become the most common strain of COVID-19 in Iowa. The Iowa Department of Public Health found that the delta variant, which was first identified in India, represented 53% of the variants in Iowa during the final week of […] The post Delta variant in Iowa: State urges vaccinations as new strain spreads appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa StatePosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa redistricting: Data expected Aug. 16, DeJear leaves temporary commission

Iowa’s long-delayed redistricting process has almost reached its starting point. The U.S. Census will send out data from its 2020 survey on Aug. 16. Ed Cook, senior legal advisor for Iowa’s nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency, said Tuesday that while the data will be “in a less user-friendly format” than the formal data that’s scheduled for […] The post Iowa redistricting: Data expected Aug. 16, DeJear leaves temporary commission appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa StatePosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa ranks 26th in COVID-19 vaccinations, behind five Midwest neighbors

Iowa ranks 26th among the states in the percentage of adults who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, trailing five neighboring states, the New York Times reported.  Based on 2021 estimates, Iowa is the 31st most-populous state. According to the Times, 63.9% of adult Iowans have received at least one dose of […] The post Iowa ranks 26th in COVID-19 vaccinations, behind five Midwest neighbors appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Springfield, ILPosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

To fix the U.S. Senate, look at what’s wrong with political parties

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Nothing is more annoying in public policy than people who complain, but don’t offer solutions. The U.S. Senate effectively has 50 Republicans and 50 Democrats. Vice President Kamala Harris can cast a tie-breaking vote giving the Democrats an ever so slight edge. So, what complaint do we hear expressed continually on social […] The post To fix the U.S. Senate, look at what’s wrong with political parties appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Women's HealthPosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

More opportunities for women and economic uncertainty contribute to declining U.S. fertility rates

The decline in population growth in the U.S. from 2010 to 2020 is part of a broader national trend linked to falling birth rates, but also immigration changes and other factors. In May of 2021 the scope of that change became clear, with a record low of 55.8 births per 1,000 women of childbearing age […] The post More opportunities for women and economic uncertainty contribute to declining U.S. fertility rates appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
HealthPosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Unidentified doctor who poses ‘high risk’ to the public continues to practice

An unidentified emergency room physician who allegedly caused the death of a patient in 2017 has continued to see patients with no restrictions on his license while posing a “high risk” to the public, according to the Iowa Board of Medicine. The physician, identifying himself only as “Dr. John Doe,” took the Iowa Board of […] The post Unidentified doctor who poses ‘high risk’ to the public continues to practice appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.

Comments / 2

Community Policy