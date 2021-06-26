Cancel
Technology

DeepMind AGI paper adds urgency to ethical AI

By Gary Grossman, Edelman
VentureBeat
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has been a great year for artificial intelligence. Companies are on large AI projects, and new investment in AI startups is on pace for a record year. All this investment and spending is yielding results that are moving us all closer to the long-sought holy grail — artificial general intelligence (AGI). According to McKinsey, many academics and researchers maintain that there is at least a chance that human-level artificial intelligence could be achieved in the next decade. And one researcher states: “AGI is not some far-off fantasy. It will be upon us sooner than most people think.”

Geoffrey Hinton
#Agi#Agi#Harvard Business Review#Openai#Dall E#Baai
Artificial Intelligence
Technology
Google
China
TechnologyForbes

Scaling Blue-Collar AI Ethically And Sustainably

VP Data & AI at ECS, roles have included co-founder at a data analytics startup, VP AI at Booz Allen, and Global Analytics Lead at Accenture. The United States is in a high-stakes global race to lead and innovate in artificial intelligence, and we can’t compete without making immediate, sweeping changes to our manpower management model. China is on track to reach its goal of AI technology dominance by 2030 — but while AI and data science roles are demonstrating rapid growth in almost every sector, the U.S is lagging far behind.
Businesstowardsdatascience.com

Directing your company towards ethical AI

For most organisations, AI ethics is the equivalent of flossing: they know it’s good for them, but they prefer to do something — possibly anything — else. But with growing scrutiny from governments, the press, and international organisations, companies must ensure they consider the ethics of their models. In this...
EngineeringSilicon Republic

The importance of having accountability in AI ethics

AI ethics expert Joanna J Bryson spoke to Siliconrepublic.com about the challenges of regulating AI and why more work needs to be done. As AI becomes a bigger part of society, the ethics around the technology require more discussion, with everything from privacy and discrimination to human safety needing consideration.
BusinessZDNet

Ethics part of curriculum as Singapore inks AI training partnership with Google Cloud

Participants of Singapore's artificial intelligence (AI) apprenticeship scheme have to go through training that includes ethics and governance, so they are aware of potential issues involving data bias. AI Singapore (AISG), which manages the apprenticeship, adds that it has inked a partnership with Google Cloud to tap the vendor's AI tools and best practices.
TechnologyVentureBeat

Nice publishes ethical framework for applying AI to customer service

Nice, a provider of a robotic process automation (RPA) platform infused with machine learning algorithms employed in call centers, today published a Robo Ethical Framework for employing AI to better serve customers. The goal is to provide some direction on how best to employ robots alongside humans in a call...
Engineeringtowardsdatascience.com

DeepMind, AlphaFold, and the Protein Folding Problem

Through AlphaFold, Google’s DeepMind is pushing boundaries in the field of medical science by addressing the age-old Protein Folding Problem. Proteins are the basic building blocks of every living organism. They are responsible for the body’s growth, development, and nourishment. As such, understanding how proteins are synthesized and formed by the body will go a long way in understanding various important biological processes in every living organism.
HealthThe Verge

WHO outlines principles for ethics in health AI

The World Health Organization released a guidance document outlining six key principles for the ethical use of artificial intelligence in health. Twenty experts spent two years developing the guidance, which marks the first consensus report on AI ethics in healthcare settings. The report highlights the promise of health AI, and...
Economynojitter.com

Personalized CX: Understanding the New Urgency

With the acceleration of cloud migration and digital channel usage in contact centers worldwide, a new imperative is emerging for companies to capitalize on these shifts and to ensure continued relevancy: providing deeper personalization. Delivering personalized, contextual conversations is not a new concept for contact centers, but it’s taken on...
Businessaithority.com

NICE Sets The Standard For Responsible Design And Deployment Of AI-Powered Robots By Unveiling Its Robo-Ethical Framework

A first in the robotics industry, NICE’s five guiding ethical principles demonstrate commitment to ensuring responsible robot-human dynamics in the workplace. NICE unveiled a Robo Ethical Framework promoting responsibility and transparency in the design, creation and deployment of AI-powered robots. NICE’s ethical guidelines set the standard for designing, building and deploying robots, and form the basis for solid and ethically sound robot and human collaboration. Comprising a set of five guiding principles, NICE’s Robo-Ethical Framework underlies every interaction with process robots – from planning to implementation – and drives ethically sound human-robot partnerships in the workplace. The launch of this framework reiterates the company’s dedication to these standards and invites industry wide adoption.
Engineeringmhealthintelligence.com

Trusted AI 101: A Guide to Building Trustworthy and Ethical AI Systems for Healthcare

Fostering trust in AI systems is a tremendous obstacle to bringing the most transformative AI technologies into reality, such as large-scale integration of machine intelligence in medicine. The challenge is to implement guiding ethical principles and aspirations and make the responsible practice of AI accessible, reproducible, and achievable for all who engage with the AI system. Meeting this challenge is critical to ensuring that medical professionals are prepared to properly leverage AI in their practice — and ultimately, save lives.
Public HealthGenomeWeb

Ethics for Healthcare AI

The World Health Organization has issued guidelines for the ethical use of artificial intelligence in healthcare, the Verge reports. This is the first such consensus report on AI ethics in healthcare, it says. As the Verge notes, there are numerous ways AI could be implemented in healthcare, ranging from scanning...
TechnologyVentureBeat

Transform World showcases transformative data technologies

On top of Transform 2021 coming up July 12-16, we’ll be partners in a global federation of events about data and AI technologies called Transform World. This week-long series of partner events gathers the latest data, AI, and tech news and learnings to bring them directly to your team. AI...
SoftwareItproportal

Content management and Artificial Intelligence – the future of ContentOps

Artificial intelligence (AI) is eating the world, one boring, routine task at a time. From navigation apps using AI to crunch a bunch of data at a super-fast speed to determine the best and fastest route from A to B, or automatic spam filters and categorizations that make email more manageable, AI is truly ubiquitous.
TechnologyHEXUS.net

Microsoft seeks engineers to work on AI-based upscaling tech

Microsoft has confirmed that it is looking closely at implementing AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) technology in applicable Xbox and Windows AAA games. However, this doesn't mean that the firm hasn't been, or will stop, pursuing its own upscaling technologies. This is evidenced by job vacancy listings posted by Microsoft at around the same time and after AMD's big FSR reveal.
TechnologyVentureBeat

Data consent and preferences management platform Didomi raises $40M

Consent and preferences management platform Didomi has raised $40 million in a series B round of funding. Founded out of Paris in 2017, Didomi works with major enterprises including Rakuten, Orange, and Adevinta to help them manage user consent to run analytics, A/B testing, and other digital marketing initiatives. Didomi’s...
TechnologyComputer Weekly

Developers have a moral duty to create ethical AI

Developers of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and biometric-related technologies have “a moral and ethical duty” to ensure the technologies are only used as a force for good, according to a report written by the UK’s former surveillance camera commissioner. Developers must be cognizant of both the social benefits...
TechnologyZDNet

Google’s Supermodel: DeepMind Perceiver is a step on the road to an AI machine that could process anything and everything

Arguably one of the premiere events that has brought AI to popular attention in recent years was the invention of the Transformer by Ashish Vaswani and colleagues at Google in 2017. The Transformer led to lots of language programs such as Google's BERT and OpenAI's GPT-3 that have been able to produce surprisingly human-seeming sentences, giving the impression machines can write like a person.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Including ModelOps in your AI strategy

How to operationalize, integrate and deploy AI models in line with businesses value expectations. Modern organized enterprises recognize that the adoption of a data-driven strategy is crucial to compete in an increasingly digitalized market. Data and analytics have become a very high priority, rising to the board level, which sees technologies such as Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence as an opportunity to increase business capabilities, making processes more efficient and facilitating the spread of new business models.

