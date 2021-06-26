DeepMind AGI paper adds urgency to ethical AI

It has been a great year for artificial intelligence. Companies are on large AI projects, and new investment in AI startups is on pace for a record year. All this investment and spending is yielding results that are moving us all closer to the long-sought holy grail — artificial general intelligence (AGI). According to McKinsey, many academics and researchers maintain that there is at least a chance that human-level artificial intelligence could be achieved in the next decade. And one researcher states: “AGI is not some far-off fantasy. It will be upon us sooner than most people think.”