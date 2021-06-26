These Yankees pitchers from the past decade narrowly missed All-Star berths
Even after Jonathan Loaisiga’s meltdown Tuesday night against Kansas City, he has put together an exceptional first half of 2021. Meanwhile, calls from Yankees fans to get him to Denver for the 2021 All-Star Game have increased in volume in recent weeks. Through 39.1 innings in 2021, Loaisiga has pitched to a 2.52 ERA (inflated by Tuesday’s shellacking) and compiled 1.1 fWAR in fewer than 40 innings.www.pinstripealley.com