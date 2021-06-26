These Yankees pitchers from the past decade narrowly missed All-Star berths

Earlier this week, the Yankees faced the sensation that is Shohei Ohtani. It did not take Ohtani long to make an impact in his return to the Bronx, homering in his first at-bat in the series opener, and following that with two the next day. We also got to see both sides of his two-way player game, as he pitched for the first time against the Yankees on Thursday, although that didn’t go nearly as well for him.