Orioles minor league recap 6/26: Yusniel Diaz leads Norfolk and TT Bowens powers Delmarva

Diamondback Affiliates won two out of four games played on Saturday, 26th June, 2021. Josh Green got the start, went five innings and allowed four runs on six hits, four walks, while striking out six. Green allowed a solo homer in the third inning. Chester Pimentel pitched two scoreless innings, allowing a hit and a hit by pitch, while striking out three. J.B. Bukauskus struck out a pair of batters in a perfect eighth inning. Sam Moll went just a third of an inning, and allowed three runs on three hits and two walks, with the lone out coming via groundout. Miguel Aguilar fortunately was perfect, and struck out a batter in his 2⁄3 of an inning of work.