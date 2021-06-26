Orioles minor league recap 6/26: Yusniel Diaz leads Norfolk and TT Bowens powers Delmarva
Triple-A: Norfolk Tides 6, Gwinnett (Braves) Stripers 2. Last night Norfolk was trailing 2-1 heading into the later innings, but they rallied back for the win. In the bottom of the sixth, Yusniel Diaz cranked a solo home run and Ramon Urias added a two-run shot, bringing the Tides ahead, 4-2. They added some insurance in the seventh on an RBI single from Urias and a wild pitch by Stripers pitcher Jesse Biddle that allowed Diaz to score.