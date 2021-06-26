Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Orioles minor league recap 6/26: Yusniel Diaz leads Norfolk and TT Bowens powers Delmarva

By Harrison Jozwiak
Camden Chat
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTriple-A: Norfolk Tides 6, Gwinnett (Braves) Stripers 2. Last night Norfolk was trailing 2-1 heading into the later innings, but they rallied back for the win. In the bottom of the sixth, Yusniel Diaz cranked a solo home run and Ramon Urias added a two-run shot, bringing the Tides ahead, 4-2. They added some insurance in the seventh on an RBI single from Urias and a wild pitch by Stripers pitcher Jesse Biddle that allowed Diaz to score.

www.camdenchat.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Biddle
Person
Domingo Leyba
Person
Grayson Rodriguez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orioles#Minor League#Blue Jays#Tides#Rome Braves 3#Aberdeen Ironbirds#Delmarva Shorebirds 6#Shorebirds#Era
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Dallas, TXLone Star Ball

Minor league update for 6/26/21

Down East had an offensive explosion today, registering a 14-2 win. Nick Krauth allowed 2 runs in 6 IP, walking one and striking out two. Marc Church struck out four of the seven batters he faced, walking one in two scoreless innings. Offensively, Thomas Saggese went two for four with...
MLBTalking Chop

Atlanta Braves Minor League Recap: Drew Waters and Jesse Franklin homer again

It was far from a successful day in the minor leagues as the Atlanta Braves affiliates only went 1-4, but there was plenty of action from the prospects at every level. Drew Waters crushed a home run for Gwinnett, and has begun hitting the ball hard again the past couple of nights. Jesse Franklin stayed red hot with yet another home run, and Michael Harris continues to plug away giving Rome RBIs in both games of their double header.
MLBCamden Chat

Orioles minor league recap 7/4: Affiliates split their games, but there was good pitching all around

Triple-A: Norfolk Tides 8, Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 2. Everything was coming up Norfolk on Saturday. After struggling at the plate this season, Tides hitters exploded for 11 hits and eight runs. Catcher Brett Cumberland led the hit parade with two home runs. Cumberland had a 3-for-5 day that puts him at .231 with an .829 OPS on the season. Jahmai Jones, another name fans are clamoring for to reach Baltimore soon, reached base five times with three hits and two walks. He’s hitting .296 with a .916 OPS. Mason McCoy homered and hit a two-RBI double. Tyler Nevin had an RBI and a walk.
MLBDodger Insider

Mariners Minor League Report — June 26

TRIPLE-A — TACOMA RAINIERS. RECAP: CF Jarred Kelenic recorded 4 hits and drove in a team-high 3 runs leading Tacoma to a 10–6 win over Albuquerque on Friday night. Kelenic (4x6, 2 R, 2B, 3B, 3 RBI), 3B Jantzen Witte (3x4, 3 R, 2 2B, BB), 2B Ty Kelly (3x4, 2 R, 2 RBI, BB), DH Jose Godoy (2x4, R, 2 RBI, BB) and RF Dillon Thomas (2x5, 2B, RBI) each recorded at least 2 of the Rainiers 15 hits. SS Jake Hager (1x4, RBI, BB) made his Rainiers debut after being acquired by the Mariners, going 1-for-4 with 1 RBI and 1 walk. Starter Darren McCaughan (5.0,7,5,5,1,6,HR) improved to 4–2 on the season with the win, allowing 5 runs on 7 hits while walking 1 and striking out 6. RH Wyatt Mills (1.0,1,0,0,1,2), LH Willimas Jerez (1.0,0,0,0,0,3), RH Ryan Dull (1.0,0,0,0,0,1) and LH Aaron Fletcher (1.0,2,1,0,0,2) combined to allow only 1 unearned run on 3 hits while waking 1 and striking out 8 over 4.0 innings in relief.
MLBazsnakepit.com

Diamondbacks Minor League Recap 6/25/21: Slade Cecconi gets first pro win

The Diamondbacks Minor League affiliates combined for a 2-2 record. Visalia would win on a walkoff double and Hillsboro would pitch a shutout for their win. Luis Frias, Slade Cecconi, and Liam Norris took the mound for their respective teams. Best Pitching Performance: Hillsboro RHP Slade Cecconi - 6 IP,...
MLBazsnakepit.com

Diamondbacks Minor League Recap 6/24/21: Nothing to write home about

The Diamondbacks Minor League affiliates combined to a 1-3 record. Hillsboro was the only team that was able to pull off the win with some very lopsided scores along the way. Brandon Pfaadt was the only notable pitching prospect that took the mound. Top Pitching Performance: Hillsboro RHP Brandon Pfaadt...
MLBCBS Sports

Padres' Miguel Diaz: Returns to big leagues

Diaz was recalled prior to Wednesday's game against the Reds. Diaz was optioned Tuesday along with James Norwood in order to make room for Drew Pomeranz and Pierce Johnson to be activated from the 10-day IL. With Blake Snell going on the injured list Wednesday due to illness, Diaz will return after just one day away from the big club. Diaz has pitched well across 24.2 innings in the majors this season, striking out 26 while posting a 2.55 ERA and 1.18 WHIP.
MLBTalking Chop

Atlanta Braves Minor League Recap: Darius Vines debuts in Rome

It wasn’t the most notable day in the system as not much happened on the prospect front all around. Mississippi won again to stay on top of their division, and Darius Vines made his debut for Rome in a loss. Touki Toussaint pitched a couple of shaky, but scoreless innings for Gwinnett in a rehab start.
MLBchatsports.com

Atlanta Braves Minor League Recap: Braden Shewmake hits a Home Run

It was not the best of days for Atlanta Braves prospects, as the teams that actually finished their games went 0-3. The highlights on the day include a two hit performance from Alex Jackson, who in his time down in Gwinnett has continued to do nothing but hit. Braden Shewmake hit another home run for Mississippi and down in Rome, Darius Vines had a solid start.
Baseballbaltimorebaseball.com

Minor Monday: Delmarva’s Haskin making strides in first year

Hudson Haskin was known for his batting style as a highly touted prospect out of Tulane University. He swings with a high leg kick — much like former major-leaguer Hunter Pence— and manages to put the barrel on the ball and hit for power for the Delmarva Shorebirds. Haskin is...
MLBazsnakepit.com

Minor League Recap 6/26-6/27/2021: Reno Beats Up Former AZ Top Pitching Prospect Anthony Banda

Diamondback Affiliates won two out of four games played on Saturday, 26th June, 2021. Josh Green got the start, went five innings and allowed four runs on six hits, four walks, while striking out six. Green allowed a solo homer in the third inning. Chester Pimentel pitched two scoreless innings, allowing a hit and a hit by pitch, while striking out three. J.B. Bukauskus struck out a pair of batters in a perfect eighth inning. Sam Moll went just a third of an inning, and allowed three runs on three hits and two walks, with the lone out coming via groundout. Miguel Aguilar fortunately was perfect, and struck out a batter in his 2⁄3 of an inning of work.
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: June 26

The Iowa Cubs were beaten by the Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals), 13-2. Joe Biagini got hammered for four runs in the first inning and things went downhill for the I-Cubs from there. Biagini’s final line was four runs, three earned, on five over 1.2 innings. He walked one and struck out one.
Baseballchatsports.com

Orioles minor league recap 6/28: Dorrian continues to swing a big stick for Bowie

Four second-inning runs were all the Tides needed to make their Sunday a good one down in Norfolk. The Tides got some good pitching, first from starter Kevin Smith, who went 4.2 innings and allowed two runs while striking out six. The bullpen took it from there, with Evan Phillips (1.1 innings, win), Shawn Armstrong, Manny Barreda and Dusten Knight (one inning each) all posting scoreless outings. Knight got the save, his second.
MLBYardbarker

June 26th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Zac Cook-ing for the D-Jays

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects. Buffalo- The Herd was outhit 9 to 5 with the Mets committing 3 errors. The Mets scored a run in the 7th and 9th inning to erase a 2-0 lead and send the game into extra innings. Buffalo didn’t waste any time scoring 3 runs in the top of the 10th. The Mets scored one run in their half of the 10th.
MLBYardbarker

June 25th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Grand Slam Groshans

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects. Buffalo- The Herd had their win streak end at 7. The game had a lot of offense with the Bisons trailing most of the game. The Mets led for much of the match, 4-2 after 4 innings and 6-3 after 6 innings. The Bisons scored 5 runs in the top of the 7th thanks to some timely hitting from Christian Colon (3-run double), Richard Urena (RBI single), and Juan Graterol (RBI single) to give Buffalo the advantage, 8-6. Unfortunately, the Mets pulled to 8-7 with a run in the bottom half of the 7th, adding 2 more runs in the bottom half of the 8th to regain the lead and the W.

Comments / 0

Community Policy