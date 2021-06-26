AARON FERGUSON: Twelve months ago, sports seemed uncertain. Thank you to those who made them certain.

Twelve months ago, we were sitting here having conversations about whether football was safe enough to be played. COVID-19 shut down the world and changed it as we knew it. I was skeptical that football was going to be played on time, especially once the Big Ten delayed the start of its season on Aug. 11. I feared high school football, and sports in general, were going to be banged like a baseball game with heavy rains. Especially since a conversation with IHSAA commissioner Paul Neidig yielded the Big Ten would have an influence on the state association’s decision.