NFL Stats: N/A (rookie) With Curtis Samuel now in Washington, the Panthers have to find a way to make up for his 1,000+ yards of production. Rookie WR Terrace Marshall Jr. won't be able to do it himself but he will be a part of the equation. Marshall's size in length is unmatched. The Panthers needed to not only replace Samuel but add someone to the roster who can be a reliable option over the middle of the field and in the red zone. Marshall should be able to be the answer to those two problems.