‘People aren’t looking for just a model’: meet the amazing Ryan Zaman
When he caught the eye of the fashion world, he couldn’t believe his luck. Now Ryan Zaman is modelling alongside Kate Moss – and promoting the rights of disabled people. When he was five years old, Ryan Zaman walked in a fashion show at his primary school. The catwalk was made from gym mats laid out in a T, and the front row was populated not by Wintours and Kardashians but by rapt parents on tiny chairs. Zaman’s mum shot a video and it should be issued with an “extreme cuteness” advisory. At the end, a teacher with a microphone buttonholes Zaman and asks, “Are you famous?”www.theguardian.com