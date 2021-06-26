‘People aren’t looking for just a model’: meet the amazing Ryan Zaman

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleWhen he caught the eye of the fashion world, he couldn’t believe his luck. Now Ryan Zaman is modelling alongside Kate Moss – and promoting the rights of disabled people. When he was five years old, Ryan Zaman walked in a fashion show at his primary school. The catwalk was made from gym mats laid out in a T, and the front row was populated not by Wintours and Kardashians but by rapt parents on tiny chairs. Zaman’s mum shot a video and it should be issued with an “extreme cuteness” advisory. At the end, a teacher with a microphone buttonholes Zaman and asks, “Are you famous?”

