The Flash - Rayo de Luz - Reviews

Some people don’t mind being locked into a role for a long period of time, while others might want to get out eventually to experience something else and possibly take their career in another direction. Grant Gustin appears to want to do this since he’s been wanting out of his role in The Flash for a while, but it sounds as though the CW doesn’t want to let him leave. This is similar to what happened with Stephen Amell when he wanted out of Arrow, but whether or not Grant will be able to get out before a season 8 comes along is hard to say. It wasn’t that long ago that he was heard to say that he wanted to stick around. But after becoming a father recently it might be that Grant wants to spend a bit of quality time with his family, as an actor’s schedule can keep them busy quite often. The CW, if they’re really going to push this issue, might suggest that it’s because he’s a new father that he might need to stick around, but that would be a very risky thing to do with anyone since the truth is that Grant has already made a pretty good giving and might want to simply get away from the role for a while.