SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Real Salt Lake will look to finally capitalize on home-field advantage this weekend when they host LAFC. The pressure is mounting on RSL and manager Freddy Juarez to secure three points at home following the dismal 1-1 draw against Houston Dynamo a week ago. Against the Dynamo, RSL dominated in all facets of the game, however, conceded the equalizing goal early in the second half much to the dismay of the RSL faithful in attendance.