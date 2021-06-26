Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Actress Rita Moreno is honest, unfiltered in new documentary

By Renee Henson, Bianca Rae
mynews13.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom relationships to racism, EGOT-winning actress Rita Moreno speaks her truth about her upbringing and career in a new documentary. "Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It" showcases the humor of the 89-year-old Moreno, as well as lesser-known struggles she faced on her path to stardom, including Hollywood sexism and abuse, a toxic relationship with Marlon Brando and depression a year before she emerged as an Oscar winner.

www.mynews13.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Freeman
Person
Norman Lear
Person
Gloria Estefan
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Rita Moreno
Person
Eva Longoria
Person
Héctor Elizondo
Person
Marlon Brando
Person
Steven Spielberg
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Documentary#Unfiltered#Egot#Puerto Rican#Native American#Egyptian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Theater & Dance
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Vin Diesel Eyes More Oscar Winners for ‘Fast and Furious’ Finale: Michael Caine and Rita Moreno

It’s not unprecedented for Oscar-winning talent to set up shop with “The Fast and the Furious” movie franchise. Just ask Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren, both of whom have now starred in at least two or more “Fast” entries. Now comes word that series star and producer Vin Diesel has two more Oscar winners on his wish list for the “Fast” finale, which will be split into two films “Kill Bill” style. The finale will bring the total number of “Fast” movies to eleven. Who does Diesel have on his list? Rita Moreno, for starters.
CelebritiesColumbian

Rita Moreno on never giving up

NEW YORK — Rita Moreno emigrated with her mother from Puerto Rico at age 5. By 6, she was dancing at Greenwich Village nightclubs. By 16, she was working full time. By 20, she was performing in “Singin’ in the Rain.”. “I can’t think of anyone I’ve ever met in...
CelebritiesSan Francisco Chronicle

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Rita Moreno should not have to apologize for ‘In the Heights’

Forty years ago this May, I heard a radio bulletin that Pope John Paul II had been shot in an assassination attempt, and that he was receiving emergency surgery at a hospital in Rome. The announcer mentioned the surgeon’s name, Francesco Crucitti, and in the split second it takes to think something without the mind censoring it, I thought, “Uh-oh, the pope’s dead.”
Theater & DanceCleveland Scene

Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It

Over a 70+ year career, Rita Moreno defied both her humble upbringing and relentless racism to become a celebrated and beloved actor, one of the rare EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) Award Winners of our time. Born into poverty on a Puerto Rican farm, Moreno and her seamstress mother immigrated to New York City when Moreno was five years old. After studying dance and performing on Broadway, Moreno was cast as any ethnic minority the Hollywood studios needed filled, be it Polynesian, Native American or Egyptian. Despite becoming the first Latina actress to win an Academy Award for her role as Anita in “West Side Story” (1961), the studios continued to offer Moreno lesser roles as stereotypical ethnic minorities, ignoring her proven talent.
CharitiesFlorida Weekly

Rita Moreno to headline Gulfshore Playhouse fundraiser

Gulfshore Playhouse, Naples’ premier professional regional theater, and Event Chairs Dr. Rich and Mrs. Kyla de Asla, have announced actress, singer and dancer Rita Moreno as the keynote speaker at “Raising Stars: An Afternoon on the Red Carpet” — a special fundraiser for Gulfshore Playhouse Education. Rising Stars will take place Monday, Nov. 15 at 11 a.m. at Arthrex One. Guests will enjoy an entertaining afternoon while raising funds for five key theater education programs that inspire, transform and enrich the lives of students of all ages.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Encanto’ Trailer: Disney Evokes the Magic of Colombia With Music by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Disney Animation Studios has released the first trailer for “Encanto,” which releases this November. Marking Disney’s 60th animated feature, the Colombia-set film will follow family members who all possess magical powers, like super-strength, shape-shifting and the abilities to control animals and plants. However, Mirabel, voiced by “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “In the Heights” star Stephanie Beatriz, is the only person to not possess a special gift. When she discovers that her family’s magic might be under threat, she realizes that she is the only one who can save it. The film is directed by Byron Howard and Jared Bush, co-directed and co-written by Charise Castro Smith and features music written by Lin-Manuel Miranda.
MoviesGeekTyrant

Val KiImer Shares His Life in New Trailer For His Documentary VAL

A trailer has been released for the upcoming documentary film Val, which profiles the life of actor Val Kilmer. It’s a fascinating and moving trailer that takes us on a journey through the life Kilmer has led. Over the course of his life and career, Kilmer shot thousands of hours...
Los Angeles, CAkcrw.com

New documentary ‘Wolfgang’ tells the rise of the celebrity chef

Famed celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck wasn’t born into success. Director David Gelb documents the chef’s difficult beginnings in Austria before arriving in Los Angeles, where he brought his French training and love of fresh ingredients. At Ma Maison, Puck changed the relationship between the chef and restaurateur before opening Spago, a staple for Hollywood glitterati. Themes of adversity and innovation permeate Gelb’s latest documentary, “Wolfgang.”
Movieshypebeast.com

A New Jim Morrison Documentary Is in the Works

A documentary focusing on Jim Morrison is in the works from Jampol Artist Management (JAM, Inc.), Gunpowder & Sky, Jampol and Jeff Pollack of FourScore Entertainment. According to reports, the forthcoming documentary is supported by the Morrison estate and will be the first to solely focus on the Doors frontman. “Jim Morrison has been known as the leather trousers-clad Dionysian rock star, the Greek god handsome, amazing singer, shaman and performer. But Jim was a polymath. Jim was a poet and a writer and a filmmaker long before he ever thought about music,” Jeff Jampol, CEO of JAM, Inc., said in a statement “All these decades everybody talked about Jim Morrison the rock star, which he certainly was. But we really felt it was time to even the playing field and talk about these other aspects of Jim, which were either not as known or celebrated or discussed.”
Celebritiesajournalofmusicalthings.com

Watch a trailer for a new documentary on Paul McCartney

Here’s a truism: People cannot get enough about The Beatles. More than 50 years after the group broke up, there are still stories to be told. Witness a new six-part series produced for Hulu called McCartney 3, 2, 1, which begins July 16. This looks fascinating. I just hope that...
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Ernest T. Bass Actor Howard Morris Described Ron Howard as a ‘Doll To Work With’

When you can impress a TV veteran like Howard Morris, then you’ve done something. Ron Howard did it on “The Andy Griffith Show.”. Morris, who appeared as mountain man troublemaker Ernest T. Bass, directed some of the show’s episodes. Working with Howard, who played Opie Taylor, proved to be a fantastic experience. Morris came into the show after working for years with comedian Sid Caesar on “Your Show of Shows” as both an actor and writer, too.
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Lil Nas X claps back after criticism for kissing male backup dancer

(CNN) — Lil Nas X stunned Sunday night both on the red carpet and during his performance at the 2021 BET Awards. The rapper, who donned an elaborate gown to walk the carpet, paid homage to Michael Jackson's "Remember The Time" music video during his Egyptian-themed performance of his single, "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)."
NFLHello Magazine

Why isn't Michael Strahan on Good Morning America?

Michael Strahan is usually a regular fixture on Good Morning America, but the former NFL player and TV star has been missing from our TV screens lately. Fans do not need to panic though as Michael has made no announcement that he has left the show. It's more likely that...
TV SeriesPopculture

'Yellowstone' Recruits Beloved Actress for New Role

Yellowstone has recruited beloved actress Piper Perabo for a new role in Season 4 of the hit neo-Western drama. According to Deadline, the Covert Affairs will play a Portland-based activist who protests the "state-funded police force" protecting "industrialized farming and the killing of animals." Additional newcomers this season include Jacki Weaver (Animal Kingdom), Kathryn Kelly (Nashville), and Finn Little (Those Who Wish Me Dead).
Missoula, MTPosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula-Based Filmmaker Releases New Whale Documentary

A couple weeks back, I was seeing In The Heights at Missoula's Roxy Theater, which had just recently reopened to the public for the first time since March 2020. And when I was there, I saw some trailers for some good-looking movies that would be playing over the next few weeks - and one that caught my eye that looked pretty interesting was a movie called Fathom, a new documentary about humpback whales and the ways they communicate.
YogaPosted by
Amomama

Do You Remember Kyra from 'Reba?' – Scarlett Pomers Took a Break from Acting and Is Focusing on Music

Scarlett Pomers, who played young Kyra on "Reba," is now a beautiful 33-year-old who decided to hit pause on acting to focus on her music career. Scarlett Pomers played Kyra Hart on "Reba," the second child in the family in the popular sitcom. She was a huge part of the show from 2001-2007, after starring on "Star Trek: Voyager" from 1998 to 2001 as Naomi Wildman.
MoviesComplex

Premiere: Messiah Offers An Intimate Look at His Career in New Documentary

Following the release of the “Milionario” remix featuring Nicky Jam and Ozuna, latin trap pioneer Messiah has unleashed a documentary reflecting on how far he’s come. Directed by Andrés Rivera, the documentary follows Messiah from the Dominican Republic, to Miami and New York. Discussing his roots to how he made a comeback, the intimate video shows a different side of Messiah. He also takes a moment in the doc to reflect upon collaborating with Cardi B on the “Bodak Yellow” remix, which he called “a real special moment for hip-hop, for New York, for Dominicans, for Latinos... that was dope.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy