From the most remote parts of the world to our home in St. Louis, the Missouri Botanical Garden is fighting for the future of plant life. A tiny flower represents an important step in the race to save Karamoia gigas, one of the world's rarest trees, from extinction. Numbered at only nineteen trees in the wild, known only to exist in the coastal forests of eastern Africa, its bloom has never been seen by plant scientists or horticulturists — possibly by anyone at all — until now.