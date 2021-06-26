Cancel
MLB

Chicago Cubs: There is one interesting note from the no-hitter

By Vincent Parise
FanSided
FanSided
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time in franchise history, the Chicago Cubs thew what is known as a “combined no-hitter”. Zach Davies, Ryan Tepera, Andrew Chafin, and Craig Kimbrel all went out there and didn’t give up a single hit. As a unit, they allowed eight walks so it wasn’t a perfect game (or even close to one) but it was certainly a no-hitter. It may now have the same feel as when one player does it by himself but it is still cool nonetheless.

