This Day In History: Congress Approves The Federal Highway Act

By Elizabeth Blackstock
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Dwight D. Eisenhower had firsthand experience with how tough it could be to cross the United States when he took part in the Army’s first-ever transcontinental motor convoy back in 1919. During the second World War, he realized how effective the German transport network was due to the well-maintained autobahn. So, on June 26, 1956, Congress approved the Federal Highway Act, which Eisenhower had used his presidency to campaign for.

