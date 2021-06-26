This Day In History: Congress Approves The Federal Highway Act

When people think of the military they think of fighter jets, tanks, aircraft carriers, and missiles. No matter how advanced our technology gets, the most important thing about the U.S. Military is the people. Servicemembers are the bravest among us. These men and women volunteer to put themselves in harm’s way, potentially making the ultimate sacrifice, in defense of the sacred freedoms we hold dear in this country. Taking care of servicemembers and their families is not only our duty, but it is critical for allowing them to focus on the mission at hand protecting and defending the United States of America.