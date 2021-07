Liverpool are interested in signing Netherlands starlet Ryan Gravenberch this summer, as they look to find a suitable replacement for the departing Georginio Wijnaldum. Wijnaldum has agreed to join Paris Saint-Germain on July 1, when his contract with the Reds officially runs down, and Jurgen Klopp must now find the right man to step into his shoes in the Merseysiders' engine room.