Spain midfielder Dani Osmo will be facing some familiar opponents when his team plays Croatia in the round of 16 at the European Championship. The attacking midfielder turned down overtures from Croatia’s national team after moving to Dinamo Zagreb from Barcelona’s academy as a 16-year-old and spending six seasons at the club. Spain and Croatia both seem to be peaking at the right time after slow starts at Euro 2020. Spain beat Slovakia 5-0 in its final group game to advance and Croatia defeated Scotland 3-1 to finish second behind England in Group D.