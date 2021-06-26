The 3 best cool-touch toaster ovens
Increasing how often you cook has many positive health benefits, and there are few appliances as useful as a toaster oven. That said, many toaster ovens can get very hot to the touch, and hands and fingers are especially prone to burning if they come into contact with oven doors, or even the user controls. The best cool-touch toaster ovens are made of materials to keep hands protected from burns, and designed with settings to match your toasting needs. What else do you need to know?www.inverse.com