Mcalester, OK

Stars and Stripes Show set for July 4 at the Expo Center

By James Beaty Managing Editor
McAlester News-Capital
 14 days ago
Fireworks and food are the main ingredients for this year's Stars and Stripes Fireworks Show at the Expo Center in McAlester.

It's set to begin around dusk on Sunday, July 4, but plans call for the gates at the Expo Center to be opened earlier.

McAlester Tourism Director Billy Sumner said $20,000 worth of fireworks are set for this year's July 4 display, with Rainbow Fireworks producing the show.

"We encourage everybody to come out," Sumner said. "Bring your family and friends and come out and celebrate the Fourth of July with us."

Those who want something to eat or drink during the event will have some options.

"We'll have some food trucks there," Sumner said.

Commitments so far include the Non-Uniform Council Food Truck, with a variety of typical concessions, including hot dogs, nachos, popcorn, Frito pies and other items.

J-Beaux's Cajun Fusion, which specializes in Cajun food and also offers other items has also confirmed, along with Wassup Dogs, which features gourmet hot dogs, and Froggy' Frozen Fluff, which offers snow cones. Sumner said other food truck vendors may decide to come as well.

Once again this year, the fireworks display is presented by the city of McAlester, in partnership with the First National Bank and Trust. FNB donated $10,000 for the patriotic event, with the city providing the other $10,000.

"We appreciate the support of the First National Bank," Sumner said.

FNB representatives presented the city with a huge facsimile of the $10,000 check this week in front of the McAlester Tourism Department.

"We're excited to do it every year and we're proud to carry on," said First National Bank Senior Vice President Gerald Monte.

"It's a wonderful partnership with the First National Bank going on three decades," said McAlester Mayor John Browne. "First National has stepped up in the past and that's something we'll always be thankful for."

"It's a great partnership with the city and we look forward to many more years," he added.

The Expo Center is at 4500 West U.S. Highway 270, adjacent to the Pittsburg County Fairgrounds.

Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalewternews.com.

