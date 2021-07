The Cubs head to Cincinnati tonight, where they just haven’t seemed to fare well lately. Actually. Wait. Gonna check myself on the fly as I type – let’s see, the Cubs dropped the series 1-2 in Cincy earlier this year, went 4-3 there last year, and went 4-6 there in 2019. Eh, that’s actually really not all that remarkable. Well, 3-6 there in 2018, so maybe there’s a little bit of bad taste? 12-17 in the last 29 games there. It’s not good. It’s just not as bad as I thought it was gonna be.