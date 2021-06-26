Cancel
Chiefs announce St. Joseph training camp schedule

Chillico Constitution-Tribune
 14 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – After a temporary relocation to Kansas City in 2020, due to National Football League COVID-19 protocols, the Kansas City Chiefs announced Wednesday that the 2021 Chiefs Training Camp presented by Mosaic Life Care will return to the campus of Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, in July and will be open to fans on multiple occasions once again.

www.chillicothenews.com
