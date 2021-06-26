Cancel
Daily Brews: Michigan adds two football commits and major hockey signing

By Daniel Dash
Maize n Brew
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes the spontaneous commitments are the best ones. Jim Harbaugh received a pair of those on Friday, as class of 2022 three-star prospects Alessandro Lorenzetti and Kevonte Henry each joined the Michigan football team’s 2022 recruiting class. Lorenzetti — an offensive lineman from Canada — earned an offer from the Wolverines less than two weeks ago, while Henry — a California native — has been a top EDGE target for quite some time.

