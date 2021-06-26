Cancel
This low-cost transparent mask keeps you safe without sacrificing social interaction

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LGUBW_0ag0dYsf00

The Hill may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

We missed plenty of things during the last year, from international vacations and crowded sporting events to family parties and filled classrooms. Much more basic, but certainly still vitally important, we've also missed out on typical personal interactions, including the simple exchange of smiles, while wearing face masks.

While many Americans are steadily resurfacing from an era of large-scale mandatory mask wearing, plenty will still use that method of protection for the foreseeable future. If that group includes you or a loved one, the Jelli M1 Transparent Face Mask is an option worth exploring.

Kickstarter funded, these fashionable and functional see-through masks allow users to show their emotions while still covering their nose and mouth. You'll be amazed at how much of a positive impact this change can make during interpersonal communication, and it currently comes at a discounted cost.

For a limited time, the Jelli M1 Transparent Face Mask is available here for only $32.95 (reg. $40). Available in black, white, or rose gold, this device supplies a simple solution for those ready to ease back into social life without placing their safety at risk.

Carrying a rating of 9.2 stars (out of 10) on TheGadgetFlow, these masks are made from food-grade polycarbonate and feature a high gloss finish. The experience is aided by an anti-fogging surface and silicone rubber support at the nose.

Meanwhile, vents on the cheeks and below the chin prevent a direct path in and out of your nose and mouth, while still allowing any conversation to flow. An adjustable strap ensures users are able to identify their ideal fit.

Keep moving forward while maintaining your health with help from the Jelli M1 Transparent Face Mask for only $32.95 (reg. $40).

Prices subject to change.

The Hill

The Hill

263K+
Followers
27K+
Post
193M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
