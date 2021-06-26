TWENTYNINE PALMS MAN ACCUSED OF BURGLARY AND ATTEMPTED BURGLARY

A Twentynine Palms man was arrested Wednesday (June 23) accused of burglary of one property and attempted burglary of another. According to Sheriff’s reports, Deputies were contacted for a report of someone attempting to break into a residence in the 73300 block of Sullivan Road in Twentynine Palms around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday (June 22). The property owner, who was in Los Angeles, was notified by her security camera when the suspect, later identified as Emmanuel Jarret, 44, began pulling on the doors to the home. Jarret was unable to gain entry to the home.