ELDER SCAM WARNINGS PART 3: TECH SUPPORT SCAM

By Z107.7 News
 14 days ago

Each year, millions of elderly Americans are targeted by scammers who use a variety of deceptive tactics to con them out of their savings. To help keep seniors informed, the FBI is highlighting common scams. In this third installment of our series on elder scams, we look at scammers that pose as tech support.

