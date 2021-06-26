MARIJUANA ENFORCEMENT RAIDED TWENTYNINE PALMS HOME BEFORE IT BURNED DOWN

A Twentynine Palms home that burned down Thursday night (June 24) had been raided by a Sheriff’s marijuana enforcement team earlier that day. According to Sheriff’s reports, Deputies responded around 7 a.m. to a home in the 6000 block of Regino St. in Twentynine Palms for a report of a strong smell of marijuana coming from the structure. The report also stated that two people carrying assault-style weapons had been seen at the residence. A marijuana task force was deployed to the location where it was confirmed to be an illegal indoor marijuana grow site. The task force seized marijuana plants, but did not locate any suspects. Electricity to the home was cut and the home was red-tagged by Twentynine Palms code enforcement.