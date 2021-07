ROCKLAND — In what is a major expansion of health care in Knox County, Pen Bay Medical Center will open its new Walk-In Care practice in Rockland next week. PBMC Walk-In Care will be located at 22 White St., in the Bok Building, which sits just behind the Rockland Public Library. Beginning Tuesday, July 6, it will be open every day from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. except for Wednesdays, when it will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Patients can walk-in or make an appointment by calling 301-6000.