Dermatillomania Therapy: Skin Picking Disorder Treatment 2021

healthcanal.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEveryone has their own little quirks – odd behaviors that become habits over time. For some, it’s nail-biting while, for others, it might be hair chewing or leg shaking. These habits are generally pretty harmless but compulsive behaviors like skin picking have the potential to do damage. Dermatillomania, also known...

Rutherford Source

Mohs Micrographic Surgery: The Gold Standard for Skin Cancer Treatment

Lots of thoughts run through your head when you get any cancer diagnosis. It’s only natural. Once you process your diagnosis, it’s important to communicate your concerns, goals and expectations with your treating physician. In the case of skin cancer, your treating physician is usually a dermatologist. These highly trained doctors are skilled in evaluating what kind of skin cancer you have (it’s not all the same), the stage of the cancer, and the best way to treat it.
The Independent

13 best eczema treatments for children and babies that soothe sore skin and relieve itchiness

Eczema is the most common childhood skin condition, with one in five children in the UK being affected by it. It can be incredibly distressing for both kids and parents, with uncomfortable, itchy lesions often resulting in sore, broken skin that may weep or even bleed, and in some cases, become infected. This can then affect your child’s sleep and mood.Most GPs will prescribe a bath emollient. However, a new trial published in the British Medical Journal has found “no evidence of clinical benefit” from these bath additives.Charlotte Vohtz, the founder of Green People, a brand specialising in natural and...
Surgical treatment of brain tumors should also be considered for the elderly

A Finnish study indicates that neurosurgical treatment of benign brain tumors improves the quality of life of elderly people in good health and adds to their lifespan. Meningiomas, which originate in the meninges surrounding the brain, are the most common type of benign brain tumors. The primary treatment for meningiomas is neurosurgery. Since the risks associated with surgical treatment increase as people get older and develop other diseases, over 80-year-old patients with brain tumors are not operated on almost anywhere in the world.
Retrogasserian radiofrequency thermocoagulation: A repeatable treatment in trigeminal neuralgia unresponsive to drug therapy

Saudi J Anaesth. 2021 Apr-Jun;15(2):109-115. doi: 10.4103/sja.sja_972_20. Epub 2021 Apr 1. BACKGROUND: Trigeminal neuralgia present an incidence rates ranging between 5.9 and 12.6 per 100.000 persons; although not frequent, it is a pathology often characterized by intense pain, an extremely significant reduction in quality of life and medical therapy is not always effective or tolerated. In these cases, the patient can undergo interventional treatments including radiofrequency thermocoagulation. There are still doubts regarding the effectiveness over time, the injury parameters and the repeatability of the procedure.
New Lifesaving Treatment for People Suffering From Vaccine-Related Blood Clots

Scientists now understand the mechanism that leads to platelet activation and clotting. A new lifesaving treatment for people suffering from vaccine-related blood clots has been demonstrated by scientists at McMaster University. Researchers at the McMaster Platelet Immunology Laboratory (MPIL) are recommending two treatments, a combination of anti-clotting drugs with high...
Mindfulness-based therapy could be a viable treatment for insomnia

Sleep problems are common in the general population with up to half of Singaporean adults reporting insufficient or unsatisfying sleep. Sleep quality tends to worsen with age and poor sleep is a modifiable risk factor for multiple disorders, including cardiovascular disease and cognitive impairment. Currently, insomnia is treated with either...
Nasal oxytocin for the treatment of psychiatric disorders and pain: achieving meaningful brain concentrations

There is evidence of the therapeutic potential of intranasal oxytocin for the treatment of pain and various psychiatric disorders, however, there is scant evidence that oxytocin reaches the brain. We quantified the concentration and distribution pattern of [125I]-radiolabeled oxytocin in the brains and peripheral tissues of rats after intranasal delivery using gamma counting and autoradiography, respectively. Radiolabel was detected in high concentrations in the trigeminal and olfactory nerves as well as in brain regions along their trajectories. Considerable concentrations were observed in the blood, however, relatively low levels of radiolabel were measured in peripheral tissues. The addition of a mucoadhesive did not enhance brain concentrations. These results provide support for intranasal OT reaching the brain via the olfactory and trigeminal neural pathways. These findings will inform the design and interpretation of clinical studies with intranasal oxytocin.
Race and Inequity in Substance Use Disorder Treatment and Recovery

Institutionalized racism in the US contributes to disparities in health and substance use disorder among people of color compared to white people. Research shows people of color experience more barriers to treatment than whites, have difficulty finding treatment programs that meet their needs, and experience racism and microaggressions when in treatment. We discuss the roots of these disparities and efforts to bring more equity in healthcare and treatment.
Psychological Problems Common in IBS, May Worsen Prognosis

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Individuals with inflammatory bowel syndrome (IBS) often have comorbid psychological problems, which may influence symptom severity, new research confirms. IBS is a common functional gastrointestinal disorder affecting between 5% and 10% of the world's population, note Dr. Alexander Ford with Leeds Gastroenterology Unit at St....
Diagnosis and management of migraine in ten steps

Migraine is a disabling primary headache disorder that directly affects more than one billion people worldwide. Despite its widespread prevalence, migraine remains under-diagnosed and under-treated. To support clinical decision-making, we convened a European panel of experts to develop a ten-step approach to the diagnosis and management of migraine. Each step was established by expert consensus and supported by a review of current literature, and the Consensus Statement is endorsed by the European Headache Federation and the European Academy of Neurology. In this Consensus Statement, we introduce typical clinical features, diagnostic criteria and differential diagnoses of migraine. We then emphasize the value of patient centricity and patient education to ensure treatment adherence and satisfaction with care provision. Further, we outline best practices for acute and preventive treatment of migraine in various patient populations, including adults, children and adolescents, pregnant and breastfeeding women, and older people. In addition, we provide recommendations for evaluating treatment response and managing treatment failure. Lastly, we discuss the management of complications and comorbidities as well as the importance of planning long-term follow-up.
Keeping treatment-resistant skin cancer cells in check

Everybody loves a good origin story, right? In the most recent issue of Stanford Medicine magazine, I wrote about the career path of Stanford dermatologist Anthony Oro, MD, PhD, who, in the late 1980s, began entering high school science fairs while a student at Gompers Preparatory Academy in San Diego. One project studied how the loss of the ozone layer, and the subsequent increase in people's UV exposure, was likely to affect skin cancer rates.
Researcher reports effective treatment for delusional paranoia

Professor Daniel Freeman, clinical psychologist, explains how delusions may be unfounded but they cause real distress and misery for sufferers—who feel constantly unsafe. He set himself the challenge of finding an effective treatment, a decade later he and colleagues have unveiled Feeling Safe, which shows real benefits for trial participants and, he hopes, a step change in the treatment of severe paranoia.
How to Pick the Ideal Lice Treatment Center

Because lice are so easily transmitted, it’s an issue that has to get addressed straight soon. Many people turn to home cures or drugstore treatments to get the job done, but the consequences may leave you scratching your head – literally. Turning to specialists for really successful lice removal will help you or a loved one find relief through proven treatments that eliminate every last louse and nit. However, with numerous options on the market claiming to be the most significant answer for your situation, picking the correct one might get complicated. You can select the most exemplary service if you know what makes the best lice treatment clinics on the market. Read below to dig it deeper.
HEALTH: Weighing osteopenia treatment against periodontal disease

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an 80-year-old female in good health except for a diagnosis of osteopenia. My primary care doctor has prescribed medication for my osteopenia. I have periodontal disease and have been advised by my periodontal specialist not to take medication for osteopenia due to deterioration of the jawbone. I think I am in a lose-lose situation. I spoke to my internal medicine doctor, and he said he was concerned about a hip fracture if I don't take the osteopenia medication. I don't want to take a chance on the jaw deteriorating. Please give me your opinion on the best course of action. -- G.M.
Well+Good

Why You Should Massage Your Stomach for Better Health, According to a Licensed Massage Therapist

If you're anything like me, you're used to swatting the hands of your loved ones away from your midsection, should they ever attempt to lovingly caress or playfully poke the area. So the idea of letting a perfect stranger knead your belly might sound unappetizing, to say the least. But there are numerous benefits to stomach massage—and the best news is you can do it for yourself.

