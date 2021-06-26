BILLS: Make effort to attend local legislative forums

I was pleasantly surprised when I attended a recently held “Legislative Forum” at the Lodge at Lake Oconee. I feel compelled to give the forum some attention and appreciation as everyone should take advantage of them to meet with their elected officials face to face. Having moved from a metropolitan area, where legislators are seemingly aloof, to my wife’s roots in middle Georgia, it was refreshing to see an impressive lineup of legislators as well as a full house of interested citizens actively participating. I found out that these periodic forums are a great opportunity as they enable for two-way communication, provide a great way in keeping appraised of what is occurring in the legislative sessions, as well as allowing the airing of issues, and Q and A time for the constituents.