Roundabout at Highway 46 and Vineyard gets new signage

By News Staff
Posted by 
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R9lGL_0ag0cG8C00

Work on the landscaping of the roundabout is continuing

–The roundabout on Highway 46 West at Vineyard Drive received new signage Friday. Crews installed signs directing motorists to the wineries on Vineyard Drive.

Earlier, the week of June 20, the stop signs at the roundabout were replaced with yield signs. Drivers approaching the roundabout are advised to slow and watch for a safe opportunity to enter the roundabout.

Cal Trans‘ Jim Shivers says, “The mound of dirt in the center of the roundabout will ultimately be covered with grass.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IoVT6_0ag0cG8C00

Work on the landscaping of the roundabout is continuing. Motorists are advised to “slow for the cone zone.”

The roundabout is intended to prevent any fatalities from occurring at the intersection of Vineyard Drive and Highway 46 West. In the past twenty years, there have been several serious collisions and at least one fatal accident at the site.

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com
