Restoration begins on exterior of French Broad River
Work on restoring the exterior of the SOU 3401, the French Broad River, was started Thursday evening. Jeff Conner and Tyler Ohl of Railcar & Military Equipment Painting spent most of the day cleaning, priming, and painting the undercarriage and roof of the 10-roomette and six-double bedroom sleeper car. The car currently sits on permanent static display along the side of Depot Street beside the Corbin Rail Museum. | Photos by Jarrod Mills.www.thetimestribune.com