Tabitha Brown took to Instagram to announced she was in a financial position to help her husband retire — and Wendy Williams didn’t appear to agree with the decision. Tabitha Brown, 42, just put Wendy Williams, 56, in her place! It all started when Tabitha, who stars on series The Chi as Octavia Matthews, took to Instagram to reveal she was helping her husband Chance Brown retire from his job at the Los Angeles Police Department. She explained that she was now in a financial position to support her husband with the move after years of struggling to make it in Hollywood (she has a lead role on The Chi, which started earlier this year).