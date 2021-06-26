Cancel
Fort Hunter Liggett welcomes new commander

Col. Lisa M. Lamb.

–A Change of Command ceremony will be conducted 11 a.m. June 30 at U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hunter Liggett’s historic Hacienda lower field. The incoming garrison commander, Col. Lisa M. Lamb, hails from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Lamb and her family were previously stationed in Stuttgart, Germany where she was Director, Secretary of the Joint Staff at U.S. Africa Command.

The installation bids farewell to Col. Charles R. Bell, Jr., who held the post since June 2019. His next assignment is as Chief of Staff, 76th Operational Response Command in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Lamb’s key assignments include the Pentagon, as Headquarters Department of the Army, Force Integration Officer; 311th Signal Command, Honolulu (Hawaii), as the G37 Branch Chief; United States Forces Afghanistan as the Strategic Movements Branch Chief; 196th Support Battalion, Honolulu (Hawaii) as the Battalion Executive Officer; 9th Mission Support Command, Honolulu (Hawaii) as the HQ Commandant, G4 Plans Officer, and Deputy G4; the University of Michigan, as an Assistant Professor of Military Science for the Army ROTC detachment, Ann Arbor, Michigan; and the 80th Training Division, G4 Plans and Operations Officer, Richmond, Virginia.

Lamb began her military career by enlisting in the U.S. Air Force, serving as a Supply Specialist. Following her four-year Air Force enlistment, Lisa attended Christopher Newport University where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and an Army ROTC commission as a Second Lieutenant. In addition to her undergraduate degree, Lamb is a graduate of the Quartermaster Officer Basic Course, the Combined Logistics Captains Career Course (CLC3), Combined Arms Services Staff School (CAS3), Command and General Staff College (CGSC), Advanced Joint Professional Military Education (AJPME), the Army Force Management Functional Area Qualification Course, the Reserve Component National Security Course, and the United States Army War College.

Lamb has also earned three graduate degrees: a Master of Business Administration from Southern Connecticut State University; a Master of Public Administration from the University of Michigan; and most recently, a Master of Strategic Studies from the United States Army War College.

Colonel Lamb’s awards and decorations include: the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal with 6 Oak Leaf Clusters, Army Commendation Medal, Operation Iraqi Freedom/Operation Enduring Freedom Campaign Medals and the Army Staff Badge.

Lisa is married to Colonel (retired) Patrick A. Lamb, who works as a contractor for Soldier for Life/Transition Assistance Program as the Financial Counselor, Team Inverness; and she has four daughters.

