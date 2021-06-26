Cancel
Health

FDA Adds Warning About Rare Heart Inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna Covid Vaccines

By Emma Newburger, CNBC
NBC San Diego
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday added a warning to patient and provider fact sheets for the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines to indicate a rare risk of heart inflammation. For each vaccine, the fact sheets were revised to include a warning about myocarditis and pericarditis after the...

Janet Woodcock
