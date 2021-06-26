Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

How NASA’s Perseverance rover captured its iconic selfie

Digital Trends
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this year, NASA released a now-iconic image of the Perseverance rover on the surface of Mars. The Perseverance selfie showed the rover with the Ingenuity helicopter nearby, and the tracks the rover had left in the Martian regolith. Now, NASA has revealed more information about how a rover captures...

www.digitaltrends.com
News Break
NASA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
AstronomyEngadget

Hitting the Books: How NASA selected the first Lunar Rover to scoot across the moon

The concept of space travel was so new to us that when President Kennedy issued his famous moonshot speech, not even NASA's top scientists were completely sure we could actually land on the lunar surface. Some thought any craft that set down there would simply sink into the moon's regolith like it was a massive, airless pit of quicksand! In his latest book, Across the Airless Wilds: The Lunar Rover and the Triumph of the Final Moon Landings, journalist and former Fulbright fellow, Earl Swift, examines the oft ignored Apollo 15, 16, and 17 missions, our last trips to the Moon's surface (at least until the Artemis project takes place). In the excerpt below, Swift takes the reader on a tour of the JPL's hyper-rigorous, tread-shredding lunar test course and the battle for rover supremacy waged there between GM and Bendix.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
LiveScience

China wants to launch asteroid-deflecting rockets to save Earth from Armageddon

Chinese scientists are planning to fire more than 20 rockets into space to divert an asteroid impact that has a small chance of one day ending life on Earth. Their target is an asteroid named Bennu, a 85.5-million-ton (77.5 million metric ton) space rock that is on track to swoop within 4.6 million miles (7.5 million kilometers) of Earth's orbit between 2175 and 2199. Although Bennu's chances of striking Earth are slim — at just 1 in 2,700 — the asteroid is as wide as the Empire State Building is tall, meaning that any collision with the Earth would be cataclysmic.
Aerospace & DefenseDigital Trends

Cross your fingers that NASA can fix Hubble by switching to backup hardware

The Hubble Space Telescope is one of the great achievements in modern science, with a career of over 30 years that has included taking measurements that revolutionized how cosmologists think about the expansion of the universe — not to mention producing some of the most breathtaking images of space ever seen. But the hardware in Hubble is getting on in years, as much of it was designed and built in the 1980s. There have been various upgrades and fixes made over the decades, but some recent problems with the telescope’s hardware are proving hard to fix.
AstronomyMarie Claire

Mars Needs Women

A low-budget sci-fi movie from 1968 begins with this ominous broadcast from alien invaders headed for Earth: “Mars needs women!”. The best and brightest scientists from Planet Earth are currently working on making that trip in the other direction. In the process, they're testing a theory that women could be the most efficient option for colonizing the Red Planet. HI-SEAS, the Hawaii Space Exploration Analog and Simulation complex, recently concluded a one-month all-female mission simulation to examine how such a crew would handle life where only Mars Rovers have gone before. Located about 8,200 feet above sea level on the Big Island’s Mauna Loa mountain range, the HI-SEAS habitat is a 1,200-square-feet dome perched on the land’s Martian-like geology of rocks and lava. It has already served as the site of multiple long-term (four months to a year) simulated missions for NASA and a variety of private research groups.
Aerospace & DefenseLebanon-Express

Is it really a space flight or just a stunt?

The mission is meant to reach real 'space' at least for a short time. Virgin Galactic’s space plane, Unity, will take off attached to a specially designed double aircraft nicknamed Eve after Branson’s late mother. After reaching nearly 50,000 feet (15,000 meters), the plane will be released and drop for...
Astronomyhackaday.com

Checking Up On Earth’s Sister Planet: NASA’s Upcoming Venus Missions

Even as we bask in the knowledge that our neighboring planet Mars is currently home to a multitude of still functional landers, a triplet of rovers and with an ever-growing satellite network as well as the first ever flying drone on another planet, our other neighboring planet Venus is truly playing the wallflower, with Japan’s Akatsuki orbiter as the lone active Venusian mission right now.
Aerospace & DefenseDigital Trends

Blue Origin goes after Virgin Galactic over what counts as space

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos was ready to grab headlines by taking a trip to space later this month. He will be a part of the first crewed mission for his company, Blue Origin, when it launches its New Shepard rocket later this month on July 20. However, Bezos recently got scooped by Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson, who made a surprise announcement that he will be riding aboard his company’s VSS Unity craft tomorrow, July 11.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Space.com

Former NASA astronaut's return to space on private Axiom flight will be 'a dream come true' (exclusive)

Almost a decade after retiring from NASA, Michael López-Alegría is once again strapping in to launch to the final frontier. López-Alegría, who was born in Spain and grew up in California , was a U.S. Navy engineer, then a pilot and then a NASA astronaut, racking up three space shuttle missions, one long-term stint on board the International Space Station and a total of 10 spacewalks to-date. After retiring from NASA in 2012, he went on to explore the commercial spaceflight sector, more recently becoming the vice president of business development for the Houston-based spaceflight company Axiom Space.
AstronomyGizmodo

Supersalty Water Could've Erased Some Evidence of Life on Mars

Rocks on Mars preserve a record of the planet’s ancient past, but a surprising discovery made by NASA’s Curiosity rover shows some patches of Martian rock have had their histories completely erased. The primary purpose of NASA’s Curiosity mission is to evaluate the prior potential for habitability on Mars, while...
Aerospace & Defensescitechdaily.com

The Peregrine Ion-Trap Mass Spectrometer – Which Will Fly to the Moon – Has Been Delivered to NASA

A new instrument that will fly to the Moon has been delivered to NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center. The Peregrine Ion-Trap Mass Spectrometer (PITMS), led by Principal Investigator Dr. Barbara Cohen at NASA Goddard, was built and tested in collaboration with the European Space Agency, The Open University and RAL Space in the United Kingdom, and delivered to NASA Goddard in late June.
Astronomydailygalaxy.com

“Unexplainable” –Cassini Mission’s Amazing Discovery in the Plumes of Enceladus

Saturn’s moon Enceladus is unique in our Solar System — with plumes of water vapor and ice perpetually erupting, shooting jets hundreds of miles into space from its global subsurface ocean through cracks —parallel, evenly spaced “stripes” that are some 130 kilometers long and 35 kilometers apart–on Enceladus’s ice-encased surface providing an intriguing glimpse into what the moon’s subsurface ocean might contain, possibly providing conditions favorable to life. The answer, a new study has found, may lie in the plumes.
Aerospace & Defensecbs2iowa.com

NASA's new mission: Repairing the Hubble space telescope

NASA's Hubble space telescopes 30-yearlong observation mission may be over, unless NASA can fix a new problem aboard the orbiting telescope. NASA says Hubble’s payload computer went offline back on June 13, since then, NASA has been troubleshooting to find out what’s wrong. So far, attempts to bring it back online have not been successful.
AstronomyPhysics World

Deflecting asteroids and exploring a metal world

You could be forgiven for thinking the themes in this month’s episode of Physics World Stories have been stolen from Hollywood. Podcast host Andrew Glester profiles two upcoming NASA missions to asteroids: one that will explore an all-metal world, and the other will deliberately smash into a near-Earth asteroid. Glester’s...
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

NASA’s Curiosity Mars Rover Reveals New Understanding of Rock Record, Evidence of Possible Signs of Ancient Life

A new paper enriches scientists’ understanding of where the rock record preserved or destroyed evidence of Mars’ past and possible signs of ancient life. Today, Mars is a planet of extremes – it’s bitterly cold, has high radiation, and is bone-dry. But billions of years ago, Mars was home to lake systems that could have sustained microbial life. As the planet’s climate changed, one such lake – in Mars’ Gale Crater – slowly dried out. Scientists have new evidence that supersalty water, or brines, seeped deep through the cracks, between grains of soil in the parched lake bottom and altered the clay mineral-rich layers beneath.
Astronomyskyandtelescope.org

What Will ESA's EnVision Learn at Venus?

ESA’s EnVision mission to Venus adds to the growing number of spacecraft investigating our sister planet. How will they work together to understand our sister planet?. When the European Space Agency announced that the EnVision orbiter would head to Venus in the early 2030s, the mission became the third in a new crop of spacecraft soon to be bound for our sister planet. NASA's recently selected DAVINCI+ and VERITAS missions are due to launch later this decade.
AstronomyPosted by
The Hill

NASA's Mars helicopter captures these amazing color photos

NASA’s Mars helicopter, Ingenuity, has completed its ninth and most challenging flight, breaking records along the way. The helicopter captured dozens of photos of the Red Planet’s surface, including several high definition color photos. ”When scientists can get those images of that contact early, we can start the science process...
AstronomyPosted by
SlashGear

Curiosity rover discovers brine erased some rock records in Gale Crater

NASA’s Curiosity rover is currently conducting science operations on the surface of the Red Planet in Gale Crater. Scientists have long believed that this crater was once an ancient lake, and many of the rocks Curiosity is rolling over were once sediments at the bottom of that lake. A new study was published this week that helps to add to the understanding of where the rock record preserved or destroyed evidence of a moist past on the surface of Mars and potential signs of ancient life.

