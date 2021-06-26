Two-Start Pitchers Week of 6.28.21: A Plethora of Options

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. Due to the All-Star Break happening after this weekend, there will be no two-start pitching options this coming week. That’s great because I could use the break! Instead, this week we will look at both the good and bad surprises from the first half in the starting pitching realm. Who seemingly came out of nowhere and has been terrific? On the other hand, which pitchers did we have high expectations for that have gone unmet? I will not cop out and use injuries as a cause for disappointment, as injuries happen to pitchers every year. Instead, we will look at those that we banked on who have not performed to expectations.