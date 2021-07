Few things in life are worse than being betrayed, and it’s doubly tough when the person or people doing it claim to be your friend. But there is no other word to accurately describe my feeling at seeing the judicial farce that has occurred in the Andrew Delke case. Despite shooting and killing Daniel Hambrick, someone clearly fleeing at the time and posing no threat to either Delke or any one else, Delke was allowed to take a plea deal today (Friday July 2, 2021) to voluntary manslaughter and get a three-year sentence. Chances are very good he won’t even serve the majority of it, as he’ll no doubt get paroled before he serves even half that time.