Roadwork on State Road 108 in West Point on the horizon

In a webinar that was posted to the City of West Point’s Facebook page, GDOT Communications Director Penny Brooks said the upcoming construction will consist of two projects combined along interstate 85 at exit 2 and State Road 18 and 103. As part of the first project, GDOT will install three roundabouts at the State Road 108 and I-85 interchanges as well as one at the intersection of State Road 108 and State Road 103. In addition, Brooks said the stretch of road that runs between the interchange and State Road 103 will also be widened.