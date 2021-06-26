Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Tribit FlyBuds C1 review: They're okay, but at least you've got options

By Jules Wang
Posted by 
Android Police
Android Police
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When it comes to wireless earbuds, you might not care about the point to point upgrades going on with Bluetooth. After all, everything's backwards-compatible, so anything works with everything and there isn't much to worry about, right? Well, Tribit's FlyBuds C1 run with the latest Bluetooth 5.2 which offers big upgrades just for TWEs and they cost less than $100. But do these buds bring out the best of what the new tech has to offer?

www.androidpolice.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Android Police

Android Police

Oakland, CA
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
269K+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.

 https://www.androidpolice.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wireless Earbuds#Design#Sbc#Ip#Aptx#Lc3 Codecs#Flybuds#Usb#Isochronous Channels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Qualcomm
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Bluetooth
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Google
News Break
Amazon
Related
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

Samsung might’ve canceled one of its best new Galaxy phones

Samsung is widely expected to launch three Galaxy devices of flagship status to replace the Galaxy Note 21, which isn’t coming this year. These are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 foldables and the more affordable Galaxy S21 FE version. A few recent reports said that the two new foldable phones will be unveiled in early August and hit stores by the end of the month. The next-gen Galaxy smartwatches would arrive in mid-August, according to the same sources. Notably absent from those reports was the Galaxy S21 FE, a device that has usually been featured in various...
Electronicslaptopmag.com

Samsung's excellent Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds return to $149

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are among our favorite wireless earbuds. And right now, you can pick up these solid AirPods Pro alternatives for less. For a limited time, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for just $149 from Amazon. These buds usually retail for $199, so that's a $50 discount and one of today's best headphone deals.
ElectronicsUbergizmo

Edifier Just Launched A Pair Of Hi-Res Audio Wireless Earbuds

Are you looking for a pair of true wireless earbuds that can support the playback of hi-res audio but also won’t break the bank? Then perhaps Edifier might have something for you. The company, known mostly for their computer speakers, have launched the NeoBuds Pro, a pair of $99 true wireless earbuds with support for hi-res audio.
NFLPhone Arena

TicWatch Pro 3 with Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 is 20% off at Amazon

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. TicWatch Pro 3 is one of the few smartwatches powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon Wear 4100 platform, which probably gives it a slight edge over other Wear OS watches. Price-wise, the TicWatch Pro 3 is an average smartwatch that typically sells for $300.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Sony SRS-NB10 neckband speaker has buttons for mute, volume, and power for convenient use

Simplify your work-from-home setup with the Sony SRS-NB10 neckband speaker. Its dedicated buttons for mute, volume, and power provide an easier way to keep in touch with your team. What’s more, the NB10 features lightweight materials that make it comfortable to wear. Additionally, this wearable has an upward-firing speaker placement and a passive radiator for impressive sound quality. Moreover, the Precise Voice Pickup Technology gives your voice a clear quality thanks to 2 microphones with advanced signal processing. Also, the 20-hour battery life allows this gadget to last all through a workday. And if you’re running low on battery, the USB-C quick charging provides 1 hour of power after a 10-minute charge. Moreover, the IPX4 splash-resistance rating lets this device stand up to splashes and sweat. You can also connect to multiple devices at once. Finally, connect the NB10 to your TV or smartphone for a personalized audio experience.
ElectronicsNo Film School

You've Got 12K—What Do You Do with It?

Modern cameras offer a lot of resolutions. Why are there so many choices, and what should you shoot for your project?. There are a whole host of resolutions filmmakers need to keep track of, and it's only going to keep growing. With the newest camera from Blackmagic, the 12K Ursa...
ElectronicsThe Gadgeteer

Spotcam Video Doorbell 2 review

REVIEW – If you drive down the street in my neighborhood at night you’ll see those little round blue glowing circles from all the video doorbells on just about every house. It seems like everyone has one. In fact, I felt a little sorry for myself because I didn’t have one. I have reviewed so many gadgets over the years from many different manufacturers and I never collected enough of anything from one company to set up a cohesive system in my house that worked easily with each other. But I had reviewed several video cams from Spotcam and enjoyed the app that went with them, so when Spotcam rolled out their second generation video doorbell, I was eager to finally get a video doorbell! Let’s see how it went.
Electronicspocketnow.com

Get your new Sony Xperia 1 III with $200 savings, OnePlus 8 and more devices are also on sale

We keep on getting some great deals from B&H. Now we find the latest Sony Xperia 1 III Dual-SIM model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage space and 5G support, bundled with a pair of WF-1000XM3 Noise-Canceling Earbuds for $1,298 after receiving a $200 discount, which basically means that you get a pair of WF-1000XM3 Noise-Canceling Earbuds for free when you preorder your new Sony Xperia 1 III. Remember that this new device comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, a 6.5-inch 4K HDR display with 120Hz refresh rate, and a triple 12MP camera. And the WF-1000XM3 will give you 32 hours of non-stop battery life.
NFLwhathifi.com

Best cheap wireless earbuds under £50

Best cheap wireless earbuds under £50 Buying Guide: Welcome to What Hi-Fi?'s round-up of the best cheap wireless earbuds under £50 you can buy in 2021. Wireless earbuds have been a game-changer when it comes to personal audio. Freed from the shackles of a smartphone, users can hit the gym, go running or simply go about their daily lives without fear of snagging an arm on a dangling cable.
ComputersPosted by
Android Police

Managing downloads in Chrome OS is about to get much easier

There's no question that Chrome OS does (mostly) everything these days, from productivity to entertainment. One of several aspects we've grown to love is its focus on usability, and we think Tote (formally Holding Space) is a brilliant feature that can take your productivity to the next level. Google is planning on supercharging Tote even further with a fresh update we're sure most would find handy.
Electronicspocketnow.com

B&H has tons of Apple products, headphones and more on sale

We start today’s deals over at B&H.com, where we find a vast selection of Apple deals available, starting with the latest M1-powered MacBook Air that’s currently getting a $100 discount on its 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. And if you are looking for more power, you can also opt for the M1 13-inch MacBook Pro that’s also getting a $100 discount, leaving it available for $1,199. If you’re interested in the latest Mac mini, you can also get it on sale with $40 savings on its 8GB RAM version with 256GB storage, and yes, it also comes with Apple’s latest M1 chip under the hood. You will also find the 16-inch MacBook Pro on sale, and several other Intel-powered devices, so take a look.
ComputersPosted by
Android Police

Chrome won't spam you with notifications thanks to this upcoming change

There's no denying that getting slammed with notifications is quite distracting. With the global pandemic causing a dramatic shift in how many of us do our jobs, it's now more important than ever to present at your best with screen sharing tools like Google Meet — free from any distraction. An upcoming Chrome change will take that one step further to help you stay focused and on track.
ElectronicsPosted by
geardiary

Monoprice Monolith M-TWE Earphones Review: ANC Earbuds That Pack a Large Punch

Having used the Monoprice Monolith M-TWE for many Zoom meetings and phone calls back to back, I can say that they can get uncomfortable after extended periods of time, such as after a two-hour-long phone call with friends. But on the positive side of that, they have great battery life, and I have rarely had to switch them out to charge mid-phone calls. All in all, the Monolith M-TWE earbuds are solid desk earbuds that would be great headphones to use at work.
Technologycgmagonline.com

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Review

Some people would call the iPad Pro the king of tablets, but the people at Samsung have something to say about that. After spending some time with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+, I’d have to say that I am all ears. Samsung’s latest premium tablet is a true thing of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy