Tribit FlyBuds C1 review: They're okay, but at least you've got options

REVIEW – If you drive down the street in my neighborhood at night you’ll see those little round blue glowing circles from all the video doorbells on just about every house. It seems like everyone has one. In fact, I felt a little sorry for myself because I didn’t have one. I have reviewed so many gadgets over the years from many different manufacturers and I never collected enough of anything from one company to set up a cohesive system in my house that worked easily with each other. But I had reviewed several video cams from Spotcam and enjoyed the app that went with them, so when Spotcam rolled out their second generation video doorbell, I was eager to finally get a video doorbell! Let’s see how it went.