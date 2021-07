Demand for the mid-engine C8 Corvette Stingray is (and has been) through the roof, with long waiting lists and limited supply. As a result, some dealers are charging substantial artificial markups. While markups are a relatively common practice for hugely popular models like the new Corvette, some dealers are charging $5,000, $20,000, or even $100,000 over MSRP. We covered this topic earlier in the week, but now, according to Chevrolet’s Director of Car and Crossover Marketing, Tony Johnson, GM isn’t all that concerned about the ongoing Corvette markups.